Rivian Automotive, Stryker, Ardagh Metal Packaging And This Tech … – Benzinga

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named VeriSign, Inc. VRSN, which is higher month-to-date and also gained over the last five sessions.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he is shorting Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, with the stock not participating in any rally.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Stryker Corporation SYK is well positioned to benefit from the huge backlog of electric procedures that are set to occur next year.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. AMBP, which has a 9% yield. The stock is trading at 12 times earnings and also has a "terrific balance sheet," she added.

