How to update your Instagram app – Mashable

If you’re not seeing all the Instagram features you think you should have, you might wanna try updating your app before hitting the panic button.

Once you have the latest version, you won’t be missing out on anything.

You can update your Instagram in just a few steps:

You’ll be running the latest version of Instagram.

If you want to see its latest features or see what’s changed, you can go to Instagram’s page in the App Store and tap “Version History.” There, you’ll see a detailed list of the app’s update history as well as what was changed in each version.

How to delete all of your Instagram posts

How to disable your Instagram

How to change the background color on your Instagram Story

How to change your Instagram algorithm to a chronological feed

More in Instagram, How-To

Andy is a fellow on Mashable’s Culture team. He graduated with a B.S. from the University of North Florida in 2018 and moved to New York to pursue journalism in culture and entertainment. He can (and will) talk for too long about Star Wars and movies in general. His fear of stinging insects and 80+ degree weather will keep him inside forever. He wishes he were shorter.

source