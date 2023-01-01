Why Tesla doesn't update all of its vehicles at once – Not a Tesla App

Tesla releases a major update about once a month that includes feature improvements, safety enhancements or new features.

While some owners may receive an update within a few days of it being released, most owners will actually not receive the latest update for several weeks.

There are a couple of reasons why Tesla doesn’t update all of its vehicles at the same time.

Unfortunately, updates for Teslas aren’t like mobile devices where an update is available for everyone right away. There’s a little more that goes into pushing updates for vehicles, especially for a vehicle that can drive itself.

Tesla rolls out updates to its fleet based on the vehicle’s VIN, region, model, hardware, and other factors. The main reason Tesla rolls out updates in this manner is to minimize risk and to assess how an update is performing.

Rolling out updates slowly lets Tesla quickly iterate on their update and focus on feedback and bug fixes before a potential issue has the chance to affect a large number of vehicles.

If, for example, an update caused the MCU reboot , making the display go dark while the vehicle was in motion, Tesla could more easily isolate the issue. Tesla would then be able to roll out a fix before the issue had a chance to affect a larger portion of their fleet.

Your vehicle model or other hardware in your vehicle is taken into account as well. For example, if Tesla is looking to gather feedback on a feature that requires MCU 2 or MCU 3, they may first send the update to those vehicles before releasing it more widely.

If you look at our software updates page you’ll see that there are Tesla vehicles on a wide variety of updates. Some may be on the same major update, but on a different revision, while others may be one or two major updates ‘behind’.

Although a vehicle can have an update that gets ‘stuck’ while downloading, that’s usually relatively rare. If you notice that your vehicle falls too far behind, you can send a message to Tesla Service to see whether there is an issue with your vehicle.

Tesla’s release process is why you may notice several versions for the same update.

For example, Tesla may first release update 2022.36, but as new issues are found and Tesla fixes them, Tesla will roll out further updates such as 2022.36.1 and 2022.36.2.

The 2022 in the version number stands for the year in which development began for this update. The 36 stands for the week number, and the last number stands for the revision of the update.

So in general, 2022.36.1 would include the same features as update 2022.36 but would contain several fixes for issues that were found in 2022.36, while 2022.36.2 would contain fixes that were fixed after 2022.36.1 was released.

This isn’t always the case since Tesla does sometimes release new features with a minor revision, or but in general it’s a good rule of thumb.

Once Tesla is confident they have solved all known issues, they’ll then send out the update to the entire Tesla fleet.

Unfortunately, no. Under normal circumstances, there is no way to force your Tesla to receive an update. You’ll simply have to wait until the update is available for your vehicle.

However, there are a couple of things you can do to receive updates as soon as possible.

It’s not clear how much this toggle does anymore, but if you’re interested in receiving updates as soon as they’re available it’s a good idea to toggle on “Advanced Updates” under the Software tab in your vehicle.

You’ll also want to make sure your car is connected to Wi-Fi as often as possible, such as at home or work. Tesla prefers to download updates over Wi-Fi so this will ensure you get an update as soon as it’s available to you.

You can track which updates are going out to by checking our software updates page.

If an update is available for your Tesla, it will usually show up in your mobile app, although it’s not clear how often the mobile app checks for updates. If you suspect an update may be available for your vehicle, you can check in your vehicle, although Tesla has recently started limiting this check to once per 24-hour period.

To check if there is an update available for your Tesla, tap Controls (the car icon), and then tap on Software. On the right side, you’ll be able to check your vehicle’s version and whether an update is available.

Your vehicle does not need to be connected to Wi-Fi to check whether an update is available

For the most part, Tesla requires that updates be downloaded while the vehicle is connected to Wi-Fi.

However, there are exceptions to this. If an update includes important fixes or a recall then it is usually available over cellular. The same goes if you haven’t updated your vehicle in a while, are on FSD Beta, or other unique scenarios.

If you can’t connect to Wi-Fi at home or work, you can try using public Wi-Fi networks or using your mobile phone as a hotspot for your vehicle.

Tesla has now reportedly rebuilt parts of their in-car audio player using HTML, Javascript and CSS, but what exactly does that mean? Could this change mean more music streaming services coming down the pipeline? If so, we may see Amazon Music, Pandora, and other audio streaming services added to Tesla’s vehicles in an upcoming software update.

Tesla launched Apple Music integration in their vehicles with the 2022 holiday update and according to Tesla hacker Greentheonly, parts of the music player have been rebuilt using web technologies.

Apple Music appears to be the only music service utilizing the new player at this moment, but it appears that Tesla is transitioning Spotify to their web-based player as well. The HTML-based audio player interface is almost identical to the native audio player in terms of design and behavior except for some small design changes.

While Apple Music is the only audio service leveraging Chromium for its interface, we believe Tesla will move all their music services to leverage this new player.

Why Use a HTML Player?

So the question is why move to an HTML-based player when Tesla already has a working audio player and there are downsides to web-based apps, such as reduced performance?

The answer is development time and ease of updating. While web apps aren’t a good choice for intensive tasks, a simple audio player could be.

Developing web software is usually much quicker and easier when compared to developing in a native language such as C or C++. The user interface is quicker to build and changes can also be implemented faster.

Since most streaming services like YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, SiriusXM and many others already offer web-based players, adapting these to work in Tesla’s web player is a much easier process than porting the music service to work in another language. The APIs, streaming protocols and all the details needed are already available in these web apps and Tesla just needs to adapt the application to work with their user interface.

Web applications also have the advantage of downloading new data when a user connects, so it’s much easier to roll out new features, updates and bug fixes. A web-based solution doesn’t require the end user to download a software update either, so Tesla can fix any issues on the fly.

When Tesla rolled out their video streaming services in Tesla Theater, they took the web route and loaded the streaming service’s website in a Chromeless browser, creating almost zero development for the Tesla team. They leveraged what each streaming service already provides on the web and made it available in the car.

For audio, it’s a similar concept, except Tesla wants to provide a consistent user interface regardless if you’re listening to TuneIn, SiriusXM or Spotify. To do this Tesla still needs an additional layer that connects the audio controls to their UI, but the effort required is greatly reduced.

This change to leveraging the vehicle’s browser to render more parts of the Tesla interface could be the reason why we’ve seen so many performance improvements to Tesla’s Chromium-based browser.

With this upgrade and transition already taking place, I’d be surprised if we didn’t start to see the addition of many music streaming services integrated with Tesla’s vehicles in the near future.

This could mean that we may see additional music services such as YouTube Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and even a streaming version of SiriusXM in the near future.

As of January 1, 2023, Americans can claim a $7,500 tax credit when buying a Tesla (and other electric vehicles). The Inflation Reduction Act allows eligible buyers the opportunity to claim a clean vehicle tax credit of up to $7,500 under Internal Revenue Code Section 30D.

We knew this was coming, and it slowed demand as shoppers were delaying their purchases until the new year. However, Tesla introduced an end-of-year sale, discounting their vehicles by $7,500 to encourage people not to wait.

The Tesla discount disappears on December 31, 2022, and the new government tax credit kicks in. But it is important to note that not all Teslas qualify for the clean vehicle tax credit. Model S and Model X are not on the list of eligible vehicles due to price, but the rear wheel and long-range versions of the Model 3 did make the list if the manufacturer’s suggested retail price is below $55,000.

Six versions of the Model Y also made the list. They include the all-wheel drive, long-range and performance versions in the five-seat and seven-seat variations. Interestingly, Tesla does not produce a Model Y Performance in the seven-passenger setup, but it’s available for credit.

The IRS appears to work closely with vehicle manufacturers to determine eligible models. This could be telling of what Tesla plans to offer in 2023.

We may not only see a seven-seater performance Model Y, but we may also see Tesla reintroduce the Long Range Model 3 or Model Y for under $55,000 in 2023.

The Model Y all-wheel drive, long-range and performance five-seat variants do not currently qualify for the tax rebate according to the IRS since their MSRP is above the $55,000 threshold. We’ll have to see if Tesla makes any changes to these models to get them under the $55,000 MSRP limit.

The tax credits are not just for vehicles purchased in 2023. According to the IRS’ website, purchases made between August 17 (when the legislation was announced) and December 31, 2022, may also qualify for a tax break. There is also a used EV tax credit allowing consumers tax credits for up to $4,000 or 30% of the cost of a used EV that’s at least two years old.

To check if your vehicle meets requirements, use the vehicle identification number decoder on the Department of Energy’s website.

The government says the Inflation Reduction Act is “the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history.” It includes $739 billion aimed at “green power, lower costs through tax credits, reduce emissions, and advance environmental justice.” When announced, the government said, “It will offer new access to tax credits as well as grants and incentives to reduce air pollution.”

The Inflation Reduction Act also has several credits available for EV charging. There is a property credit for companies that install EV chargers. The IRS will offset up to 30 percent of the total costs of purchase and installation of charging equipment, up to $100,000 per charger. Experts believe this new legislation will help the U.S. reduce emissions by 40% by 2030.

