DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 13 – U.Today

Bulls are trying to seize the initiative on the first day of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.



The rate of DOGE has risen by 5.81% over the last 24 hours.



Despite the rise, the price could not fix above the $0.095 mark, which means that the accumulated strength is not enough yet for a midterm bull run. Thus, if the candle closes with a long wick, there are chances to see a bounce back below the $0.09150 level soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.09194 at press time.

SHIB has gained less than DOGE, going up by 3.62%.



SHIB is trying to fix above yesterday’s peak at $0.00000911 against the rising volume. If buyers manage to do that, the rise may continue to the resistance around $0.0000095 shortly. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000920 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.

Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

