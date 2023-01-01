Shiba Inu Reaches New Community Milestone – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official Twitter account of meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has reached a new milestone of 3.4 million followers. For comparison, rival meme coin Dogecoin also has about 3.4 million Twitter followers. Shiba Inu has recorded growth in recent months, adding more than 700,000 followers since February.

🏆New Record: @Shibtoken reaches 3.4+ Million Followers. #SHIB

Also, Shiba Inu’s holder count continues to grow. The total number of SHIB holders has risen to 1,182,817, according to WhaleStats. An increase in the number of holders might suggest long-term interest in an asset, though it may not immediately impact the price.

Shiba Inu whales have been more active in the last 24 hours as WhaleStats’ analysis of the top 100 Shiba Inu holders reflects a 20% spike in active addresses as crypto whales interacted with billions of Shiba Inu.

📰 JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken has flipped #FTX Token for biggest holding by dollars among top 100 #ETH whales

Check the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/N5qqsCAH8j

(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 5000!)#SHIB #FTX Token #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/s5BeWPQEAD

The blockchain data tracker also reported that Shiba Inu has flipped FTX in the biggest holdings for the top 100 ETH whales, accounting for $403,974,830 worth, or 14.53% of their holdings.

$SHIB always. https://t.co/UNAchXggF7

According to a recent poll conducted by the top Middle East exchange, Rain, 90.9% of traders showed a preference for Shiba Inu. SHIB trading went live on Rain in May, months after the exchange teased its listing.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 110,830,578 SHIB tokens burned and 13 transactions made. The burn rate is also up 158.24% within this timeframe, per the Shib burn website.

Shiba Inu has returned to a price range last seen in August 2021 after reaching intraday lows of $0.0000075 on June 15. SHIB was down 2.72% at $0.0000078 at the time of publication, in line with the current crypto market dip.

