Windows 11 / 10 crashes with random BSODs? Try Intel’s December 2022 driver update – WindowsLatest

After Microsoft, the Windows 11 / 10 Blue Screen of Death problem is now getting a fix from Intel. As part of the December 2022 driver update, Intel has released new wireless drivers, which appear to fix an issue crashing Windows PCs with the dreaded Blue Screen of Death error.

If your computer uses Intel wireless hardware and your device is crashing with a Blue Screen of Death error, then you should probably check out December 2022’s latest wireless drivers, which appear to contain a lot of critical bug fixes. The driver is available to download using Intel’s Driver & Support Assistant tool or Intel’s website.

How to check if you’ve Intel’s wireless drivers? You can either use Device Manager or Command Prompt to find out. Also, if you have an Intel processor which uses Intel’s own network card, it’s likely that your device relies on the chipmaker’s drivers. In addition to BSOD, Intel has also fixed a couple of other notable bugs.

Intel Wi-Fi driver 22.190.0 has fixed an issue where some users run into video glitches while using a wireless display and projecting the screen on 802.11ax. This issue has been observed on systems with Windows 11.

Another bug has been fixed where some systems have degraded downlink throughput performance on Windows 11 and 10 PCs. This has been observed on 160 MHz channels only, so it’s not a widespread problem, unlike the deaded BSODs.

Lastly, Intel says it fixed a couple of under-the-hood bugs that may have impacted the performance and stability of Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs.

The Blue Screen of Death fix is apparently included in Bluetooth driver version 22.190.0 which is being released as part of the Intel December 2022 update.

Intel officials noted that Bluetooth and WiFi connections can trigger a Blue Screen error if they’re active at the same time. In other words, this bug affects a simultaneous Bluetooth connection and streaming with Wi-Fi.

Likewise, Bluetooth 22.190.0 driver also includes “functional updates” i.e bug fixes and performance improvements.

These drivers can be downloaded manually and Intel will begin shipping the updates to OEMs in the coming weeks, and then you can expect the drivers to show up on Windows Update.

If you have one of these issues, then it’s worth getting the update.

To install the driver manually, use these steps:

