Top Upcoming Binance Listings for 2023 – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Although Binance offers more than 600 coins across over 1,000 markets, the exchange is very selective in which project listings it approves.

This highlights that Binance prefers quality over quantity. In this guide, we analyze the most notable new Binance listings for investors to explore for their crypto portfolios.

Below, we provide a quick overview of the best new Binance listings to consider:

Oftentimes, new Binance listings offer access to the most undervalued cryptocurrencies. This is often because upon being listed, the respective coin will attract vast amounts of interest.

Read on to learn about the new Binance listings outlined above.

It is important to note that over the prior 12 months, Binance has been very selective in the number of new coins that it chooses to add to its exchange.

In fact, Binance will often only add 1-2 coins each month, which illustrates just how stringent the approval process is.

Nonetheless, in the sections below, we offer insight into new and recent Binance listings for investors to explore.

Tamadoge is perhaps the top trending crypto project of 2023. While the broader market continues to remain stagnant and bearish, Tamadoge has just completed a crypto presale campaign that raised more than $19 million. After reaching its hard cap total, Tamadoge was instantly approved by the tier-one crypto exchange OKX.

This top-rated exchange often facilitates in excess of $2 billion worth of daily trading volume. While in comparison to Binance this is minute, OKX is still a major coup for Tamadoge, considering that it was only founded in Q2 2022. And as a result, the team behind Tamadoge is in the final stages of submitting an exchange application to Binance.

There is every chance that the project will be approved considering how much traction Tamadoge has generated in recent weeks. Take its OKX listing as a prime example. Upon listing, TAMA tokens were trading at just $0.021 – as per data extracted from CoinMarketCap. As of writing, TAMA is trading at highs of nearly $0.20.

This means that in just over a week of trading, Tamadoge tokens have generated growth of 10x. This doesn’t include the presale prices that early investors had access to – so the real-term gains are much higher. Crucially, if and when Binance approves the listing, this could spurn an even stronger wave of incoming buying pressure.

Another thing to take into account is that although Tamadoge has already witnessed unprecedented gains, as of writing, it still carries a market capitalization of just $170 million. Considering how solid this new crypto project is, there is still plenty of upside on the table for new investors. In terms of the project concept itself, Tamadoge is building a ‘Tamaverse’ ecosystem.

This is its take on the metaverse, which will host a play-to-earn game that centers on virtual pet NFTs. Each player will mint a new NFT upon linking their wallet to Tamadoge, which will create a new, unique Tamadoge pet that carries a random set of traits. Players will need to feed and care for their pets, in addition to entering battles with other users.

As a play-to-earn concept, Tamadoge users will earn TAMA tokens for playing the game. There is also the opportunity to buy, sell, and trade NFTs, in addition to breeding new pets. The end goal for this popular metaverse coin is to offer augmented experiences within its metaverse world, in conjunction with a mobile gaming app for iOS and Android.

Buy Tamadoge on OKX CEX

Buy Tamadoge on OKX DEX

One of the best low-cap cryptocurrencies in the market – Battle Infinity, is another top-rated project to keep an eye on. Founded in Q2 2022, Battle Infinity is building a play-to-earn fantasy sports game that will operate in conjunction with the blockchain and smart contract agreements. After purchasing an NFT pass, users can then build their dream team of sports players.

Rewards will be earned by IBAT tokens depending on how each player performs in real-world games. This concept ensures that the Battle Infinity ecosystem connects the real and virtual worlds via one safe and decentralized platform. Battle Infinity will host many other multiplayer, play-to-earn games within its ecosystem.

The project is also popular as one of the best crypto staking platforms, across both fixed and flexible accounts. This means that upon earning IBAT tokens, the player can deposit the funds straight into the staking tool to earn passive income. Those needing access to cash can instead use the Battle Infinity decentralized exchange to swap their IBAT tokens for another BSc asset – such as BNB.

Just like Tamadoge, Battle Infinity was behind one of the best crypto ICOs this year. In just over three weeks, the project raised its hard cap target of over $5 million. The Battle Infinity team has since listed the IBAT token on two exchanges – LBank and PancakeSwap. This ensures that when electing to buy Battle Infinity tokens, investors can choose between a CEX and DEX.

However, the short-to-medium goal for Battle Infinity – in terms of exchanges, is to be approved on the Binance exchange. Investors will be keeping a close eye on the application status, which is evident considering that IBAT is one of the most searched cryptos on Google as of writing. With a market capitalization of under $10 million, IBAT could be the best long-term crypto to buy.

Visit Battle Infinity

Lucky Block is yet another project that is tipped to become one of the latest new Binance listings. This project was founded in Q1 2022 – whereby Lucky Block raised more than $5 million during its private and presale campaigns. The LBLOCK (V1, BSc) token was an immediate success for early investors, with the token generating gains of over 60x on PancakeSwap.

LBLOCK (V2, ERC-20) has since secured multiple other exchange listings for those that prefer buying cryptocurrencies with fiat money. This is inclusive of LBank, MEXC, and perhaps the biggest coup – Gate.io. Once again, however, the ultimate goal in terms of exchange listings for Lucky Block is to have its application with Binance approved.

Considering its unique and innovative product – there is every chance that we will see LBLOCK tokens trading on Binance in the coming months. For those new to Lucky Block, the project hosts a decentralized competitions platform that offers access to lucrative prizes in return for buying an NFT. The biggest prizes on offer right now include $1 million worth of BTC and a $1 million house.

The attractive factor about competitions at Lucky Block is that by buying and holding an NFT, rewards are earned irrespective of who wins. This will remain the case indefinitely, for as long as the NFT is held. The rewards are distributed in LBLOCK tokens at fixed intervals – directly into the user’s crypto wallet.

In terms of pricing action, LBLOCK tokens can be purchased at a huge discount when compared to its Q1 2022 surge. In fact, investors can buy LBLOCK tokens from their chosen exchange at a 90% discount from the project’s prior all-time high. Based on current pricing levels, Lucky Block could be suitable for those searching for cryptos with the most potential.

Visit Lucky Block

At the time of writing, the most recent cryptocurrency project to be listed by Binance is Stargate. This project describes itself as a “fully composable liquidity transport protocol” that sits at the forefront of decentralized finance. More specifically, Stargate enables users to access liquidity on a cross-chain basis.

Those providing Stargate pools with liquidity have the opportunity to earn passive income via a yield farming strategy. As of writing, Stargate is carrying a market capitalization of just $70 million. This means that Binance is happy to access both low and large-cap coins on its exchange, so long as the project meets its high approval standards.

In addition to Binance, Stargate is listed on a full wave of other tier-one exchanges. This includes everything from Coinbase, Gate.io, and Kucoin to FTX, Huobi, and Kraken. Therefore, based on its valuation right now, Stargate could be one of the best altcoins to add to an investment portfolio for long-term upside.

Prior to Stargate, the most recent coin to be listed on the Binance exchange is Optimism. This popular project was listed on Binance in June 2022, which again, shows that it is becoming less common for the exchange to accept new applications. Optimism also had a recent Coinbase listing, as well as Kucoin, OKX, Gate.io, and others.

In terms of the project itself, Optimism offers efficient solutions for the Ethereum blockchain in terms of speed, fees, and scalability. The software offers a seamless way to access the Ethereum ecosystem through a simple extension, which will appeal to developers that require a low-cost and speedy way to deploy their dApps.

According to the Optimism website, the project has already saved developers more than $1 billion worth of gas fees. Looking at the project’s price chart, Optimism carries a market capitalization of just over $200 million as of writing, so it’s still a small-cap token. At current pricing levels, investors can buy Optimism tokens at an 80% discount, when compared to its 52-week high.

Lido DAO is yet another top-rated project that was recently listed on the Binance exchange. In a nutshell, the project offers a simple ecosystem that enables investors to generate passive income on their idle tokens. The platform supports five networks – inclusive of Ethereum, Solana, Kusama, Polkadot, and Polygon.

Staking yields will vary depending on the network, but to offer some insight, Polygon can be staged at an APY of 6.3% and Polkadot at 13.4%. Another interesting angle to Lido DAO is that upon staking, investors are issued minted tokens on a 1:1 basis. These minted tokens can then be used to generate further gains across the DeFi ecosystem, thus promoting compound growth.

Lido DAO has been audited by three key players – Quantstamp, MixBytes, and SigmaPrime. In terms of its performance, Lido DAO has witnessed extreme volatility since its Binance listing. For example, the token dropped from over $3 down to $0.50 after the announcement, only to then return to the $3 level. As of writing, Lido DAO is trading 85% lower than its 52-week high.

MobileCoin is one of the newest Binance listings of 2022. This project is building an innovative concept that brings blockchain technology to the mobile payment industry. The idea is that users from all over the world will be able to send and receive cryptocurrencies via their mobile phones – in a simple, fast, cost-effective, and user-friendly manner.

This will perhaps appeal to people living in developing countries, many of which rely on local mobile payments to send and receive funds. Those relying on remittance payments from friends and family members living overseas might also turn to MobileCoin, considering the cost savings and speed at which transactions are processed.

From a price perspective, the bear market of 2022 has been overly disastrous for MobileCoin. At the turn of the year, the token was trading at nearly $10. As of writing, the same token is available to buy for under a dollar. Those that believe in the long-term vision of the project may view this as an attractive price to enter a position.

The internet is jam-packed with rumors about new Binance listings. A common denominator in this regard is DeFi Coin. The reason for this is that the project is about to launch its much-anticipated DEX, which will offer a user-friendly and secure way to access DeFi services. This includes the ability to swap BSc and cross-chain tokens, in addition to yield farming and staking.

As a DEX, DeFi Swap will not require users to reveal their identity or even create an account. Backing the DeFi Swap exchange is the DeFi Coin token, which many would argue is heavily undervalued. As of writing, CoinMarketCap notes that DeFi Coin is trading with a market capitalization of just $900,000.

Compare to other DEX platforms in the space – some of which are valued at several billion dollars, the upside on DeFi Coin could be notable. After all, buying into solid low-cap gems has proven to be successful during bull markets. As a result, based on prices as of writing, DeFi Coin enables investors to build a large position with a modest amount of capital.

Visit DeFi Coin Now

Binance is often viewed as the go-to exchange to invest in brand-new coins that are still in their infancy. However, this isn’t the case at all – at least in today’s market. For example, in the six months prior to writing this guide, Binance added just six new coins to its exchange.

This illustrates that Binance is not as active in the listing department as it once was, meaning that it now only considers high-quality projects. This is why the general consensus is that Binance could approve Tamadoge’s listing application, not least because of the global interest the play-to-earn and metaverse project has generated.

Nonetheless, Binance appears to be more focused on adding additional markets to its exchange, relevant to coins that are already listed. For example, in recent months, Binance has added a significant number of futures and other derivative markets, in addition to support for more emerging fiat currencies such as TRY and ZAR.

On the one hand, we mentioned in the section above that Binance is super-selective on the projects it lists on its exchange. And as such, new Binance listings are becoming rarer.

However, the exchange still lists new coins from time to time, and when it does, this often results in a huge upward trajectory for the token in question.

Below, we discuss some of the reasons why seasoned investors pay close attention to confirmed new Binance listings.

It goes without saying that the best time to invest in Binance new crypto listings is once the announcement has been made. Now, there are actually two announcements to keep an eye on in this regard.

First, it is all but certain that the project in question will be the first to announce that its Binance new coin listing application has been approved. This will typically be displayed via the project’s Telegram group, and perhaps its social profiles on Twitter and Reddit.

Binance new listings alert websites can also help in this respect too. However, it is crucial to remember that just because a crypto project announces that it has had its Binance listing application approved, this isn’t to say that the news is legitimate.

On the contrary, there have been many unscrupulous projects that have announced they have been added to the Binance new coins list, but then the news turns out to be fake. As a result, the second announcement that investors should look for is from Binance itself.

In a similar nature to the stock markets, seasoned crypto investors will typically ‘buy the news’.

This means that an approved crypto listing on Binance will often experience the vast bulk of its upward pricing trajectory before the market goes live.

This is why investors will often search for the best new crypto on Binance through third-party platforms, with the view of buying the coin as early as practically possible.

The fact of the matter is that Binance is by far the largest crypto exchange in this market. To illustrate this point, in the prior 24 hours of writing, Binance has attracted more than $15 billion worth of volume.

In comparison, the second-largest was Coinbase, at just $1.5 billion. With that said, during bull markets, Binance will often process over $70 billion in daily trading volume.

As a result, being listed on Binance is a major coup for a cryptocurrency project, considering the volume that the exchange attracts in addition to its 100+million users.

Moreover, as we noted several times in this guide, Binance does not approve a lot of listing applications. To reiterate, the number of new cryptocurrency released on Binance in 2023 amounts to just a handful.

In summary, this guide has evaluated new Binance listings to keep an eye on in 2023.

As noted, the exchange has approved very few new coins on its exchange this year, which highlights that Binance is only interested in high-grade projects.

Although yet to be approved, Tamadoge could be one of the next Binance listings – considering that the project recently raised $19 million in presale funding and has since gone on to generate gains of 10x on OKX.

Those looking to buy into Tamadoge before any further exchange listings are approved can do so on OKX in under five minutes.

Buy Tamadoge on OKX CEX

Buy Tamadoge on OKX DEX

What new coins are coming to Binance?

Binance has not announced a new coin listing since 19th August 2022 – where Stargate was added to the exchange. In terms of rumors, potential new Binance listings include Tamadoge, Battle Infinity, and Lucky Block.

How do I get a new cryptocurrency before listing?

The best way to get a new cryptocurrency before it is listed on Binance or any other exchange for that matter is to invest in the project’s presale campaign. This strategy recently proved very successful for those investing in the Tamadoge presale, not least because TAMA has since returned 10x in price appreciation.

What are the newest crypto coins?

Some of the newest crypto coins to keep an eye on include Tamadoge, a play-to-earn gaming platform that offers crypto rewards and in-game NFTs. Battle Infinity is another new crypto coin to watch. This metaverse project is building a variety of multiplayer play-to-earn games, which will initially start with a fantasy sports league.

Can you buy new coins on Binance?

Yes, as soon as a new coin is listed on Binance, investors from all over the world can invest in the respective project. However, to avoid paying a premium, it is often worth buying the coin in question before it goes live on Binance. This is because seasoned investors will often ‘buy the news’.



A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source