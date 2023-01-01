Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin tops $23,000; Cardano, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu gain up to 8% – Economic Times

Did you Know?

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

Shares ended in the red on the last trading day of 2022, but India emerged as one of the top performing equity markets in a year when most others were knocked down by the US central bank’s aggressive monetary tightening to combat record-high inflation.

From attrition, India Inc’s focus will shift to growing talent pool, better engagement.

Retail sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) in India are set to hit a record in December, driven by bumper year-end discounts before an anticipated increase in prices and evident dealer urgency to clear inventory ahead of scheduled introduction of tighter emission norms.

