Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in Nepal, Specs, Features, Availability – TechLekh

The iPhone 14 series launch in Nepal was postponed due to an import ban in the country. Now that the ban has been lifted, the eagerly awaited iPhone 14 series, featuring the iPhone 14 Pro, is set to be released in Nepal in the coming week.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Nepal starts at Rs. 1,94,990 for the 128GB model. For those in need of more storage, the 256GB model is available for Rs. 2,14,990, the 512GB model for Rs. 2,54,990, and the top-of-the-line 1TB model is priced at Rs. 2,99,990.

The iPhone 14 series was unveiled by Apple in September 2022 along with the new AirPods Pro 2022 (2nd generation), and three new Apple Watch models, including the new Apple Watch Ultra.

The iPhone 14 series for this year includes four models: the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While there is no iPhone mini variant this year, the iPhone 14 Plus is a new addition to the lineup.

The iPhone 14 Pro is basically the same as the iPhone Pro Max, just smaller. This article will provide an overview of the features and specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro, which is the cheaper model in the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Some notable features of the Pro include a pill-shaped selfie camera cutout, a 48 megapixel main camera, and an Always-On display.

There is one significant design change in the iPhone 14 Pro compared to the iPhone 13 Pro: the display notch that housed Face ID has been replaced with a smaller, pill-shaped cutout.

While the cutout is still larger than those on most Android smartphones, it is an improvement over the previous design and gives the phone a more modern appearance.

Apart from just looking different than before, the new pill design now also serves as a feature. Apple is calling it a Dynamic Island. It allows users to interact with it and view notifications and alerts through fluid animations displayed around the island. Third-party apps can also utilize this feature.

The other minor noticeable change is that the cameras at the back are now even larger than before. The camera lenses, like last year, have sapphire crystal covers and stainless steel trim around them.

Other than that, the Pro iPhones this year do not bring any new changes to the design. It still looks the same as previous iPhones, with the same sleek, flat-edged design with a textured matte glass back, Ceramic Shield front, and stainless steel frame. And yes it still has the IP68 ingress protection.

Unfortunately, the internals of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have not been redesigned for easier repair like their non-Pro counterparts. As a result, repairs for these models remain as difficult and expensive as they were with the iPhone 13 Pro series.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Launch in January in Nepal, Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

The iPhone 14 Pro includes a 6.1-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. In simple terms, it’s an OLED panel with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate.

One new feature of the Pro displays is that the refresh rate can now go as low as 1Hz, lower than the 10Hz of the iPhone 13 Pro. This has enabled the iPhone 14 Pro to include an Always-On display feature for the first time ever on an iPhone.

The outdoor peak brightness of the new display on the Pro models is also twice as bright as iPhone 13 Pro at up to 2000nits. Additionally, it has 1000nits max typical brightness and 1600nits of peak HDR brightness.

The iPhone 14 Pro series is equipped with the new Apple A16 Bionic chip, which features a 6-core CPU with two high-performance cores and four high-performance cores, as well as a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple claims that the GPU has 50% more memory bandwidth and the two high-performance cores use 20% less power compared to the A15 Bionic chip, which powers the iPhone 13 series and the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

According to Apple, the A16 Bionic chip is up to 40% faster than competing processors, although it does not specify which competitors it is referring to.

The iPhone 14 Pro, similar to the Pro Max, is offered in four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The US models of the iPhone 14 Pro (including the whole lineup) will not have a SIM tray. People with US models of the iPhone 14 series have to use eSIM to connect to cellular plans.

eSIM is a programmable SIM card permanently embedded into a mobile device. Users can connect to any cellular network digitally as long as the telecom operator supports it. Two popular telecom operators, Ncell and Nepal Telecom, both offer support for eSIMs in Nepal.

The International or Chinese models of the iPhone 14 models, on the other hand, will come with a physical SIM tray.

There is also the crash detection feature. The new dual-core accelerometer can detect G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and the existing barometer can now detect cabin pressure changes.

Using these two sensors along with a new high dynamic range gyroscope, GPS, and microphone, the iPhone 14 lineup can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services.

There is also a new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that allows emergency messaging when no Wi-Fi or cellular service is available, but the feature will not be available in Nepal.

The iPhone 14 Pro series has a main camera with a 48MP sensor, an upgrade from the 12MP camera sensor used on previous iPhones since 2015. This quad-pixel sensor has a second-generation sensor-shift OIS.

The 48MP sensor also enables the device to have a 2x telephoto option using the middle 12 megapixels of the sensor. In addition, the rear of the device has a 12MP ultra wide camera and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

Apple introduced a new image processing called Photonic Engine with iPhone 14 lineup that, according to Apple, can dramatically improve low-light photos.

The camera flash has also been completely redesigned. It is now twice as bright and has up to three times better uniformity. There is a new array of nine LEDs that are used to control the pattern and intensity based on the focal length of the photo.

The cinematic mode that Apple introduced in iPhone 13 series is now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps. Previously, it was limited to 1080p.

The front has a new 12MP TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture. For the first time, the front camera also has an autofocus feature.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 3200mAh battery, slightly larger than last year. Apple claims that the iPhone 14 Pro can last up to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge. And using a 20W adapter or higher, it can charge the device up to 50% in around 30 minutes.

Similar to last year, the phone supports up to 7.5W Qi wireless charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

For software, the phone runs on iOS 16.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Nepal starts at Rs. 1,94,990 for the 128GB model. The 256GB model is priced at Rs. 2,14,990, while the 512GB option will be available for Rs. 2,54,990. The top-of-the-line 1TB model can be purchased for Rs. 2,99,990. The iPhone is available at Apple-authorized stores.

ALSO READ: Here’s the Latest Price of Apple iPhones in Nepal

The iPhone 14 Pro is the smaller model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and has a smaller size, display, and battery. In comparison to last year’s model, it does not bring any significant changes and mostly retains the same design and features.

There are a few notable changes, however, such as the smaller, pill-shaped selfie cutout called Dynamic Island, the new 48MP main camera, and the Always-On display feature. Additionally, the front camera now has autofocus capability, and the device boasts a bright 2000nits HBM display.

US models of the iPhone 14 lineup only feature an eSIM, with no physical SIM card tray available.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on the brand-new iPhone 14 Pro! Share your opinions in the comments below.

Also, watch our review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in Nepali.





Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Δ document.getElementById(“ak_js_1”).setAttribute(“value”,(new Date()).getTime());

Copyright © 2015 – 2022 TechLekh Services. All Rights Reserved.

source