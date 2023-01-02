First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out – WDW News Today

The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out.

Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available.

At Magic Kingdom, After Hours takes place from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

The first two Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Hours events of 2023 (January 4 and 11) are also sold out, but dates are available through April 19.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, After Hours takes place from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Guests with After Hours tickets can enter the park as soon as 7:00 p.m.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Previous

Next

Comment

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

All times are Eastern (ET)

(function() {

window.mc4wp = window.mc4wp || {

listeners: [],

forms: {

on: function(evt, cb) {

window.mc4wp.listeners.push(

{

event : evt,

callback: cb

}

);

}

}

}

})();

Leave this field empty if you’re human:

source