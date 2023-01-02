Home Latest News First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out –...

First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out – WDW News Today

By
Bill Taylor
-

The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out.
Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available.
At Magic Kingdom, After Hours takes place from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
The first two Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Hours events of 2023 (January 4 and 11) are also sold out, but dates are available through April 19.
At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, After Hours takes place from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Guests with After Hours tickets can enter the park as soon as 7:00 p.m.
For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.
Previous
Next

document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
All times are Eastern (ET)
(function() {
window.mc4wp = window.mc4wp || {
listeners: [],
forms: {
on: function(evt, cb) {
window.mc4wp.listeners.push(
{
event : evt,
callback: cb
}
);
}
}
}
})();

WDWNT Daily SignupWDWNT Daily Signup

harvest Adharvest Ad

source

Previous articleRivian software update includes 'Kneel Mode' for easier entry, exit – Electrek
Next articleTesla supporters protest after IRA incentives shun popular BEVs, support hybrids – TESLARATI
Bill Taylor
The youngest in team, he is responsible for reporting all the rumors and leaks related to gadgets and software. Other than spreading rumors, Bill also likes to write about social networking and cyber security.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR