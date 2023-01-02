Bitcoin Price Consolidates In Key Range, What Could Trigger Next Move – newsbtc.com

Bitcoin price is still facing resistance below $17,000. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $16,000 support zone.

Bitcoin price spiked below the $16,500 support zone. However, BTC bulls were active above the $16,200 level. The price traded as low as $16,325 and recently started an upside correction.

There was a minor recovery wave above the $16,500 level. The price climbed above the $16,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bears were active near the $16,680 zone. A high was formed near $16,683 and the price corrected lower.

Bitcoin price declined below 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $16,325 low to $16,683 high. It found support near the $16,500 level.

The price is trading above the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $16,325 low to $16,683 high. It is also above $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $16,600 level.



Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The first major resistance is near the $16,680 zone. The next major resistance is near the $16,800 level. The key breakout zone is still near the $17,000 level. A clear move above the $17,000 resistance might start a fresh increase in the near term.

If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $16,650 resistance, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $16,500 level.

The next major support is near the $16,350 level. A clear move below the $16,350 support might spark a move towards the $16,000 level. Any more losses might send the price towards $15,500.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $16,500, followed by $16,350.

Major Resistance Levels – $16,600, $16,800 and $17,000.

