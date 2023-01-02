2024 GMC Sierra EV Preview – J.D. Power

Some automakers have grabbed attention with flashy unveiling ceremonies and claims of insane capability. Still, thus far, Ford, General Motors (GM), and Rivian are the only three automakers with actual electric pickup trucks on sale. Speaking of GM, the GMC Hummer EV was the Detroit automaker’s first electric truck to hit the market, but it’s still in very limited supply. The recently announced 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV will be next to hit the ground. Following on the all-electric Chevy truck’s heels will be the recently announced 2024 GMC Sierra EV.



The new Sierra EV shares a platform with the Hummer EV (pickup and SUV versions) and the Silverado EV. GMC will launch the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 in early 2024, followed by AT4 and Elevation versions in 2025. While the Sierra EV shares a platform and much of its underpinnings with the Silverado, it brings GMC’s distinctive upscale finishes and luxurious configurations.

With the Sierra EV, GMC claims a long range, more power than the Silverado EV, and says the truck can power a home with its up-to-10.2-kW onboard generator. At the same time, the Sierra EV shares some of the Silverado EV’s innovative features, including the pass-through midgate and advanced trailering tech, including Super Cruise.



Though it’s related to the Silverado EV, the GMC Sierra EV features a more traditional pickup truck shape with a defined bed and cab. It’s also immediately recognizable as a GMC truck, with the company’s prominent badging on the front trunk or “frunk,” large wheels with beefy off-road tires, and muscular fender flares. GMC says it reinterpreted its signature styling elements for the electric age, which is why this new truck hews so closely to the brand’s previous models style-wise.

The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 comes only in crew cab form with a 5-foot, 11-inch bed. GMC notes that the bed extends to 9 feet with the midgate open, and the rear seats remain usable with longer cargo in place. GMC’s MultiPro tailgate also comes standard, which offers various cargo-hauling and step options.



Inside, the Sierra EV comes standard with quilted upholstery and open-pore wood trim. A panoramic glass roof with infrared reflective and UV coatings also comes by default. GMC stitched the Denali logo into the seatbacks, and the truck comes with aluminum accents with etched stainless-steel speaker grilles. GMC hasn’t detailed exact trim-level specs for the interior, but expect leather and upscale features such as heating, ventilation, and massage for top trims.

The GMC Sierra EV comes with front and rear electric motors that combine for 754 hp and 785 pound-feet of torque in its Max Power mode. Thanks to the Ultium platform, the battery is part of the truck’s structure, which GMC says gives it better structural rigidity and durability. It also lowers the truck’s center of gravity for better, more stable handling.

Recharging will be quick, thanks to a 19.2-kW onboard AC charging module and 800-volt DC fast-charging capability of up to 350 watts. GMC says that’s enough to recover 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. The truck also offers a Power Station Pro feature, which allows owners to use it as a generator with up to 10 power outlets. GMC notes that it can charge other electric vehicles (EVs) and power tools on a job site and provide power for home essentials for up to 21 days.

An air-ride suspension comes standard and allows raising and lowering the truck by up to 2 inches. The Sierra EV has selectable drive modes, and GMC says it can accelerate from zero-to-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds in Max Power mode. Regenerative braking, one-pedal driving, and even a 4-wheel-steering system with CrabWalk mode come standard with the top-trim pickup.

GMC will likely offer the latest driver-assistance tech, such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, and more. The automaker will also offer Super Cruise for the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. The system works on more than 400,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada and works even when pulling a trailer.

The new Sierra EV gets the largest infotainment touchscreen ever installed in a Sierra. Measuring 16.8 inches, the display will bring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and more. It will also double as an in-truck display for trailering and other camera views. GMC shared images of the truck’s bed-view camera, which gives the driver awareness of what’s in the bed. A 14-inch head-up display and 11-inch digital gauge cluster greet the driver, and GMC says there are more than 40 inches of screens.

The system also offers configurable views and can run two apps side-by-side. Over-the-air updates allow GMC to improve existing functionality and add new features over time. Since it’s an EV, the Sierra doesn’t require a key to start. The driver only needs to enter with the fob, and the truck starts automatically.

The GMC Sierra EV will compete primarily against the Ford F-150 Lightning. Unlike GMC, Ford opted to offer an “entry-level” Pro model, but it’s not as affordable as it was to start. Top F-150 Lightning trims match many of the GMC’s features but lack clever upgrades like the midgate and multi-function tailgate. The Chevrolet Silverado EV will be an in-house competitor from GM, but its styling and brand positioning mean that many GMC buyers will pass it over. Finally, the Rivian R1T is a solid alternative, but it’s smaller and less “trucky” than the GMC.

GMC is the source of information in this article. It was accurate as of October 21, 2022, but it may have changed since that date. Always confirm product details and availability with the automaker’s website or your local dealership.

