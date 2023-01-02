Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price, chart, market cap and info – finder.com.au

Scan to download the Finder app on iOS or Android

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is the native asset of the original Terra (LUNA) blockchain. When this asset was first created, its ticker symbol was LUNA, which is now the ticker symbol for the new LUNA, or LUNA 2.0. LUNC, which was LUNA pre-May 28, 2022, was initially created as a sister asset to TerraUSD (UST), an algorithmic stablecoin that was pegged to the US dollar. LUNA, now LUNC, was burned, or permanently destroyed, as a means to mint UST. However, now that UST has lost its peg and become virtually worthless, LUNC has lost its primary purpose. Until the Terra community finds a new purpose or mission statement for LUNC, its value will be driven solely by market speculators. Like pre-May 28, 2022 Terra (LUNA), Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is still a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) blockchain, so if you plan to continue staking your LUNC, check to make sure that your staking validator is still active.

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is the 41st largest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap, valued at $899,966,685. The current price of Terra Luna Classic is $0.0002221184, which is 3.397% higher than yesterday. Prices have ranged between $0.000222222 and $0.0002146888 over the past 24 hours. All prices are listed in Australian dollars (unless otherwise noted) and accurate as of January 02, 2023 12:01 UTC.

Historical prices compared with the price of $0.0002221184.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies, including Terra Luna Classic, are speculative, complex and involve significant risks – they are highly volatile and sensitive to secondary activity. Performance is unpredictable and past performance of LUNC is no guarantee of future performance. Consider your own circumstances, and obtain your own advice, before relying on this information. You should also verify the nature of any product or service (including its legal status and relevant regulatory requirements) and consult the relevant Regulators’ websites before making any decision. Finder, or the author, may have holdings in the Terra Luna Classic or any other cryptocurrency discussed.

source