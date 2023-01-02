Dogecoin (DOGE) soars after Elon Musk hints at Twitter 2.0, Tora Inu … – The Portugal News

A mistake many new crypto investors make is thinking short-term. They look at how they can make the most amount of money in the shortest time. The result? Most lose their investment.

By Advertiser, in Crypto · 04 Dec 2022, 09:01 · 0 Comments

Those that succeed in crypto investing think long-term. They look at a project’s potential to influence a market to determine whether or not it will rise in value. Projects such as Tora Inu (TORA), Tamadoge (TAMA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) all have such potential, while projects like Doge (DOGE), Shiba (SHIB) have the potential to bounce back after decreasing during the recent bear run. Notably, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already seen a 260% increase in price over the course of presale, with analysts predicting total increase of 6000% by the close of presale.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Tora Inu is an innovative Web 3 ecosystem offering a Metaverse, memecoin, NFTs, and Play to Earn (P2E) gaming options. It overcomes the biggest issue limiting Web 3 gaming- high barriers to entry. Most current games require investments of $1,000+ just to get started. Tora Inu offers low-cost alternatives to increase P2E appeal throughout the gaming market.

Through blockchain-based technology, Tora Inu provides a seamless and secure environment for users with access to the entire gaming ecosystem. Tora Inu’s Metaverse offers a three-dimensional virtual world where users can explore, interact with others, and make transactions. Using the memecoin token (TINA) within its economy, players can earn rewards based on their in-game activities, such as completing missions and participating in events.

Dogecoin is the world’s most famous memecoin, having a community of dedicated fans who create memes and spread awareness of the project. Dogecoin has limited applications and has decreased by 87.74% in the past 12 months.

However, its price recently bounced back after Elon Musk tweeted a meme about the cryptocurrency on Twitter. This shows that despite its price decrease, Dogecoin could still be an excellent investment going into 2023.

Dogecoin operates on a proof-of-work consensus mechanism for its blockchain and is most commonly used for tipping content creators or charitable donations. DOGE allows users to send and receive money quickly, allowing users to store value in their wallets or trade Dogecoin with other cryptocurrencies or fiat.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Shiba Inu is another popular memecoin, describing itself as the “DOGECOIN KILLER” on its website. In 2021 Shiba Inu reached an all-time high of $0.00008845, building a similar audience to Dogecoins. Despite this hype, Shiba Inu has since decreased to $0.000010.

However, Shiba Inu is still a great investment for diversifying their portfolios. Shiba Inu has proven to be a less volatile cryptocurrency than Dogecoin and also serves as an excellent way to store value in wallets. The team behind Shiba Inu has recently announced plans to build a platform enabling users to access DeFi and NFTs, further increasing Shiba Inu’s appeal.

The team also announced its partnership with Tora Inu, offering players a chance to earn rewards in Shiba Inu tokens for playing games within the Tora Inu Metaverse.

Tamadoge aims to revolutionize P2E gaming with an exciting Metaverse known as the Tamaverse. In the Tamaverse, players can mint Tamadoge pets, which can be bred and battled for rewards. A monthly leaderboard tracks the results of each Tamadoge, with higher ranking Tamadoge’s earning better rewards.

Tamadoge offers easy access to the world of P2E gaming and opportunities for users to earn rewards for playing games within the Tamaverse. The Tamadoge team has already seen success with its integration into Tora Inu and looks to expand its platform to more users in the future. Players can purchase Tamadoge pets using TAMA, an ERC-20 token native to the Tamaverse.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a DeFi launchpad that lets everyday investors buy shares in upcoming startups. It’s powered by several blockchains and lets users fractionally invest in the latest startups, with prices starting at just $1.





Currently, retail inventors are locked out of early-stage investments, which are only available to accredited investors and venture capitalists. As a result, retail investors miss out on many early-stage investment opportunities. Orbeon Protocol removes the entry barriers for startup investments, creating lucrative investment opportunities for investors and new businesses.





Orbeon Protocol functions as a decentralized investment platform by letting startups mint fractionalized NFTs backed up by company equity. Investors can buy these shares and store them in Orbeon Protocol’s decentralized wallet. Orbeon Protocol has implemented a “Fill or Kill” mechanism to ensure investors are protected. If a startup doesn’t meet its funding target within a set period of time, the smart contract ensures investments are refunded.





ORBN token holders are also rewarded for investing into the project’s utility token. They’re granted early access to funding rounds, exclusive access to investment groups, and governance and voting rights.





The value of ORBN has already increased from $0.004 to $0.014, with experts suggesting it could rise to $0.24 before the presale ends. This, alongside an exciting roadmap, makes ORBN one of the most in-demand tokens in the market.





Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Share this article: Share







We are proud to provide our readers from around the world with independent, honest and unbiased news for free – both online and in print.

Our dedicated team supports the local community, foreign residents and visitors of all nationalities through our newspaper, website, social media and our newsletter.

We appreciate that not everyone can afford to pay for our services but if you are able to, we ask you to support The Portugal News by making a contribution – no matter how small.

You can change how much you give or cancel your contributions at any time.

Be the first to comment on this article





































Send us your comments or opinion on this article.

Reaching over 400,000 people a week with news about Portugal, written in English, Dutch, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Russian, Romanian, Chinese, Turkish, Hindi, Portuguese, Ukrainian and Urdu.

+351 282 341 100

(Chamada para a rede fixa nacional)

info@theportugalnews.com

source