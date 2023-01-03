Filth & Grime on Monorail Green Latest in Walt Disney World … – WDW News Today

Earlier this week, we posted about the dirty boats of “it’s a small world”, PeopleMover cars, and Toy Story Land, highlighting how cleaning has become a major maintenance issue at Walt Disney World. Today, we noted the sad state of the interior of Monorail Green.

The carpeting on the walls gets dirty easily as guest shoes hit it.

There were white spots on the carpet of the car we rode.

It wasn’t just the carpet though. The plastic casing around the doors was also smudged with black spots.

And there was significant dirt on the back wall of the Monorail car, close to where guest heads would be when sitting on the bench.

As Walt Disney World seems to have ended its transition period out of the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to normal operations, we will be resuming our Maintenance Reports in January 2023, which we put on hiatus while the resort focused on the pandemic.

How do you feel about seeing so much uncleanliness around Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!

Sad to see one of the main reasons i go to disney being ignored around the parks for top dollar prices

What has become of Show Quality Services? (yes thats old school Disney)

What is pictured is unacceptable for “show” on stage.

Monorail Green needs to be taken out of service, and cleanliness detailed, then and only then should it go backmon stage…same.goes for all the monorails

Truly awful to see the poor state of the parks at the moment. 🙁 I could only imagine how disgusted guests would be to find this.

Must be a slow WDW news day. I wonder if the author has ever taken any form of public transportation, ever. This looks brand new compared with other forms of transportation I’ve been on, lmao.

So, Tokyo Disney has a monorail. Do you know what I’ve never seen on it? Dirt and grime. Disney’s standard isn’t your hometown public transit system. It’s supposed to be a removal from reality, and for decades it was clean to that degree. I’m sorry you never got to see that.

I am glad WDWNT continues to report on the cleanliness issue across WDW property. This needs to be reported on and addressed.

I try not to dwell on high use/high traffic areas because at no point during the day can they take something out of use to clean it without everyone freaking out. I did notice a ton of dirt/mold on Its a Small World as the boat leaves the last “goodbye” room about to go under the bridge I never seen so much dirt in my life.

The cleanliness was always part of the magic for me….. hopefully the management will return that!!!!

All times are Eastern (ET)

