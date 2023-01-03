Research: Short-term Bitcoin holders fell to its lowest level at 15% of the supply – CryptoSlate

The global crypto market cap is $ with a 24-hour volume of $. The price of Bitcoin is $16,724.23 and BTC market dominance is %. The price of Ethereum is $1,216.12 and ETH market dominance is %. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Yield Farming, which gained 9%.

The Right Place to Buy, Exchange and Borrow against Your Crypto.

Bitcoin Supply Last Active falls to its lowest percentage level ever, suggesting the stage is primed for the return of bullish price action.

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

The Supply Last Active metric looks at the amount of inactive Bitcoin over a given time period. Analysts infer that the more inactivity exists, the more BTC is being hodled, thus reducing sell pressure and acting as a tailwind for bullish price action.

CryptoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data showed the percentage of supply held for less than six months has fallen to its lowest level.

With the arrival of 2023, hopes are high that Bitcoin will reverse the negative price action that characterized the previous year.

The cohort of Bitcoiners who held for six months or less currently comes in at around three million BTC, which equates to 15% of the total circulating supply – the lowest-ever percentage.

The previous instance of the lowest Supply Last Active was during the bottom of the 2015 bear market, which occurred in Q4 of the year, as the metric touched 17%. From that point, over two years, the Bitcoin price grew from $200 to $20,000.

Analysis of past data showed younger coins typically come in volume during two key events:

Samuel is a strong believer in individual autonomy and personal freedom. He is a relative newcomer to the world of cryptocurrency, having first bought Bitcoin in early 2017, but keen to make up for the lost time.

Directly from this Widget: the top CEXs + DEXs aggregated through Orion. No account, global access.

Commitment to Transparency: The author of this article is invested and/or has an interest in one or more assets discussed in this post. CryptoSlate does not endorse any project or asset that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Please take that into consideration when evaluating the content within this article.

Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin is a consensus network that enables a new payment system and completely digital money.

Glassnode brings data intelligence to the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

Logan Paul said Coffeezilla failed to reply to an invite to discuss CryptoZoo scam allegations. Coffeezilla said no contact details were provided.

The exchange co-founder gave a January 8 deadline to Silbert to resolve the issues.

Gaming collected the largest amount at $4.49 billion, followed by Metaverse with $1.8 billion and Social Networks with $259.1 million.

Binance is reportedly completing its acquisition of Korean crypto exchange Gopax after finishing due diligence.

The fake Pi token reached a trading volume of $46.8 million on Huobi, becoming the most traded token on the exchange over the past 24 hours.

The floor price for the former president’s NFT collection is around 0.16 ETH.

Midas will rebalance its users’ accounts by deducting 55% from it and their rewards earned. The move would allow users to withdraw 45% of their assets.

Musk’s Tesla lost $783 million to Bitcoin volatility in 2022.

The fake Pi token reached a trading volume of $46.8 million on Huobi, becoming the most traded token on the exchange over the past 24 hours.

A look at how the crypto market impacted 17 of crypto’s wealthiest founders and investors since March, as per Forbes estimates.

The Donald Trump NFT trading card project has faced criticism over internal minting, licensing issues, and alleged design plagiarism.

The floor price for the former president’s NFT collection is around 0.16 ETH.

Got a story tip? Email [email protected]

Disclaimer: By using this website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. CryptoSlate has no affiliation or relationship with any coin, business, project or event unless explicitly stated otherwise. CryptoSlate is only an informational website that provides news about coins, blockchain companies, blockchain products and blockchain events. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence before making any investment decisions. CryptoSlate is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on the site.

© 2023 CryptoSlate. All rights reserved. Terms | Privacy

Please add “[email protected]“ to your email whitelist.

Stay connected via

source