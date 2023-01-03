Stimulus update: Deadline to apply for $300 rebate program just one … – Washington Examiner

There’s only one day left for Pennsylvania residents to apply for a rebate program that could give them anywhere from $250 to $650.

The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is intended to provide some financial assistance to elderly or disabled residents in the state. For both renters and homeowners, the amount received from this program will vary based on annual income, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

“Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program rebates are distributed beginning July 1,” Trevor Monk, the deputy communications director at the state’s Department of Revenue, told the Washington Examiner.

“Applications postmarked by Dec. 31 will be accepted for processing. The department strongly encourages eligible claimants to use myPATH to file their applications online.”

PITTSBURGH CHOSEN AS PENNSYLVANIA’S WWII HERITAGE CITY

Applicants who have submitted their application by Dec. 31 and are waiting for their rebate can check the status of their rebate using the “Where’s My Rebate?” tool on the Department of Revenue’s website. To use this tool, an applicant will need their Social Security number, their claim year, and their date of birth, Monk said.

The maximum annual income eligible for this rebate is $35,000 for homeowners. Those recipients will get $650 if they make $8,000 or less annually, $500 if they make $8,001 to $15,000 annually, $300 if they make $15,001 to $18,000 annually, and $250 if they make $18,001 to $35,000 annually.

Beyond the income limit, a resident must be 65 or older, be a widow who is 50 or older, or be a person with disabilities who is 18 or older to be eligible for this program. Additionally, spouses, personal representatives, or estates can file for this rebate on behalf of recipients so long as the recipient has lived at least one day in their residence in 2021 and meets all of the other eligibility criteria.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A total of $7.3 billion has been given to recipients since the rebate was first introduced in 1971, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

Additional information regarding the program can be found by calling 1-888-222-9190.

source