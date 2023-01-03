Google Patches Critical Android Vulnerabilities With June 2022 … – SecurityWeek

Google this week announced that the latest Android patches resolve a total of 40 vulnerabilities, including several rated “critical.”
The most severe of the flaws addressed with the June 2022 security updates, Google says, impacts the System component and could lead to remote code execution (RCE). Tracked as CVE-2022-20127, the vulnerability impacts Android versions 10, 11, 12, and 12L.
“The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could lead to remote code execution with no additional execution privileges needed,” Google notes in its advisory.
Two other critical-severity vulnerabilities were resolved in System with this month’s set of Android updates, both of which could lead to elevation of privilege.
Tracked as CVE-2022-20140, the first of these impacts Android 12 and 12L. The second bug, CVE-2022-20145, impacts Android 11.
Another critical-severity flaw patched in Android this month was found in the Media Framework. Tracked as CVE-2022-20130, it may lead to RCE on devices running Android 10 and newer.
All four vulnerabilities were resolved as part of the 2022-06-01 security patch level, which also includes fixes for five security bugs in Framework and 13 other vulnerabilities in the System component, all of which are rated “high severity.”
Successful exploitation of these issues, Google says, may lead to elevation of privilege, information disclosure, or denial of service (DoS).
In addition to fixes for these 22 bugs, Google released patches for 18 other flaws as part of the 2022-06-05 security patch level. These were addressed in Kernel components, MediaTek components, Unisoc components, and Qualcomm closed-source components.
The vulnerability resolved in Unisoc components is CVE-2022-20210, a critical-severity issue that can be exploited remotely to launch a DoS attack with the use of a specially crafted packet.
Google also announced that roughly 80 other vulnerabilities have been addressed in Pixel devices with a new set of security updates.
Impacted components include Framework (8 vulnerabilities), Media Framework (2), System (9), Pixel (35), and Qualcomm components (4).
Additionally, Google included in the latest Pixel update the upstream kernel security fixes associated with Linux long-term support (LTS) versions 5.4.147 and 5.10.66, which resolve 21 other bugs.
A security patch level of 2022-06-05 resolves all of the issues associated with the 2022-06-05 security patch level, as well as those fixed with previous patch levels. On Pixel devices, a security patch level of 2022-06-05 addresses all of the above flaws.
Related: Android’s May 2022 Security Updates Patch 36 Vulnerabilities
Related: 44 Vulnerabilities Patched in Android With April 2022 Security Updates
Related: Android’s March 2022 Security Updates Patch 39 Vulnerabilities
Advertise with SecurityWeek
2023 ICS Cyber Security Conference | USA Oct. 23-26]
CISO Forum: Invite-Only Community Engagement
Virtual Event Series – Security Summit Online Events by SecurityWeek
Google Patches Critical Android Vulnerabilities With June 2022 … – SecurityWeek
Google this week announced that the latest Android patches resolve a total of 40 vulnerabilities, including several rated “critical.”