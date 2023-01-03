Deals: Amazon Introduces Massive Discounts on 2021 MacBook … – MacRumors

It’s been a few weeks since we tracked deals on every model of the 2021 MacBook Pro, but today Amazon is providing just that, with a new all-time low price on one 14-inch model. In total, these deals reach up to $499 off select notebooks, with some of the biggest markdowns to date.

Starting with the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599.99, down from $1,999.00. It’s available in both Silver and Space Gray.

The 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $1,999.99, down from $2,499.00. This is a new all-time low price on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and only Amazon has the sale.

Secondly, you can get the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in Space Gray and Silver as well.



On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,699.00. This is another record low price on the 2021 MacBook Pro, and it’s only available in Space Gray.

Finally, Amazon is offering a discount on the 10-Core M1 Max/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get this model for $3,099.00, down from $3,499.00. Only Space Gray is available at this price, and this is another all-time low price for the MacBook Pro.

