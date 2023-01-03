Gemini Monthly Horoscope January 23: Good News From Jupiter – astrosofa.com

0 Shopping cart

Love planet Ven us continues to form a neutral quincunx angle in Capricorn until Jan. 4, which is why there can now be beautiful opportunities in the areas of love, harmony, beauty, finance and art, but perhaps also challenging ones that would then require a lot of diplomacy to solve. On 4/1 . Venus then changes into Aquarius . Now a favourable trine is formed, which is why very good opportunities are now indicated in the areas of love, harmony, pleasure, art and also finance, which should also be used.

Energy planet Mars continues to move through your own sign Gemini throughout the month, forming a favourable conjunction, which is why a great deal of energy, courage and enterprise will come from it. Another boon is the health forces that will now also affect Gemini.

TheSun, as the giver of life , moves through Capricorn until 1/21 , which is why there continues to be a neutral quincunx angle that will probably bring sufficiently strong vital forces . On 1/21. the Sun then changes into Aquarius. Now a favourable trine is formed, and this means that strong vital forces will now come from the Sun, which will also lift the zest for life.

Mind planet Mercury moves through Capricorn throughout the month, forming a neutral quincunx angle, which means that there may now be good opportunities to be excited about in the professional and communication fields, or perhaps challenging ones to be dealt with.

Lucky planet Jupiter continues to move through Aries, forming a conducive extile , which means there are now nice opportunities indicated in all areas of life to be happy about

Austere Saturn shows its best side, for the trine it forms to the Sun in Gemini suggests good conditions in the long term, which are now brought about and set in motion by it.

Timezone: America/Sao_Paulo, GMT-03:00.

