iPhone 14 Release Date: Tips & Tricks – Gotta Be Mobile

If you’re thinking about buying the new iPhone 14, there are some things you’ll want to do before the iPhone 14 release date arrives.

We’re just hours away from Apple’s announcements which means there are some really great reasons to start thinking about waiting for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple will apparently launch four new iPhones this year though it looks like it will axe the “Mini” model from its lineup. Instead, the company will introduce a new iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 series will reportedly have a variety of upgrades on board including a new processor, improved cameras, a hole-punch design, and a whole lot more.

Apple’s confirmed a September 7th date for its iPhone 14 launch event. It’s the company’s first in-person launch since 2019. It’s also the earliest Apple’s announced a new iPhone since 2016.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes the move is aimed at giving the company an additional week of sales in the fiscal fourth quarter while also putting some space between the company’s September event and an October event which will focus on Mac and iPad.

The iPhone 14 models should hit shelves soon after those announcements. We expect iPhone 14 pre-orders to start on September 9th with the release date coming a week later.

With the announcement imminent, it’s time start prepping for the iPhone 14 release date. Taking some steps ahead of time will ensure you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes.

Your research might even convince you to buy another iPhone model ahead of the iPhone 14 release or perhaps even buy a phone outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone 14 buyers through some steps to ahead of Apple’s iPhone 14 release date.

If you’re interested in buying one of Apple’s 2022 iPhones, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward their release.

Apple will do its best to keep iPhone 14 details under wraps, but leaks are inevitable. We’ve already seen numerous reports outline potential iPhone 14 features and we’ll see plenty more.

These rumors will fill in many of the blanks ahead of the iPhone 14 release date and they’ll help you set proper expectations as we close in on Apple’s announcements.



In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for supply chain rumors.

Apple is reportedly taking steps to ensure it has enough stock to meet demand this fall, but we could see delays caused by issues in the supply chain.

We’ve heard the development of at least one iPhone 14 model is weeks behind schedule due to the lockdowns in China. As of right now it’s unclear how this might impact Apple’s launch.

Another report, from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, states that Apple hasn’t “changed the shipping plan for the iPhone 14 models since the Shanghai lockdown.” He says the iPhone 14 Plus is currently running behind schedule, but that suppliers can work overtime to catchup to Apple’s schedule.

Kuo’s reiterated this stance in a newer note where he says “some iPhone 14 panel and memory suppliers have experienced supply issues, but it should have a limited impact on the coming mass production of the iPhone 14 because other suppliers can fill the supply gap.”

He also says the “iPhone 14 rear lenses likely suffered from coating-crack quality issues” but that these problems shouldn’t impact shipments.

Kuo says that while “some investors have recently worried that the mass production and shipment schedule of the iPhone 14 models may be affected by geopolitics,” his latest survey “indicates that there are currently no impacts on the supply chain of the iPhone 14 models.”

In June, Analyst Ross Young said iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max panel shipments are a month behind the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro (July vs. June).

In a more recent note, Young says production of the iPhone 14 Plus is still behind schedule and panel shipments are way behind where they should be. It’s unclear what this means for the device’s launch.

A report from Chinese outlet Sina Finance notes that Apple believes initial iPhone 14 sales will be higher than the iPhone 13. If true, we could see shipping dates get pushed back right out of the gate.

A survey conducted by Savings indicates that despite the potential price increase, the iPhone 14 series will drive more upgrades than the iPhone 13 series. The publication says 14% of iPhone owners plan to move to the iPhone 14 which is up from 10% last year.

If rumors do start hinting at potential shortages, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order to avoid getting your new iPhone 14 much later in the year.

If you’re planning to buy the iPhone 14 this fall, or even if you’re just interested, keep an eye on your upgrade status as we approach the launch date.

If you aren’t eligible for an upgrade until October or later, you might not be able to buy your new iPhone 14 model right away.

That being said, carriers will sometimes bump your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to Apple’s announcements.

Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

If you’re currently using an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, an older iPhone, or an Android phone, and you plan on upgrading to an iPhone 14, you’ll want to get familiar with the newest version of iOS.

Right now, the current version of iOS is iOS 15. If you own a newer iPhone model, you’ve probably already upgraded to the software and you can skip this step.

If you’re still using an older version of iOS or you’ll be moving from Android, use this time to get comfortable with iOS 15. You can start with our guide.

Apple’s confirmed iOS 16 for iPhone and it will be the software that powers the iPhone 14 series so it’ll be important to get familiar with that version of iOS as well. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait for the iPhone 14 release date to arrive to do that.

iOS 16 is currently in beta testing and if you own an eligible device, you can download a pre-release version onto your iPhone right now.

If you prefer to keep your devices on stable software, you can follow iOS 16 from a distance. Either way, you’ll want to dig into the changes on board so that you’re comfortable with the iPhone 14’s software.

For more about the iOS 16 release, check out our guide.

As we push toward the iPhone 14 release date, you should spend some time getting familiar with the best iPhone accessories. This way you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend if you decide you want to pair your new phone with some extras.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPhone accessories before Apple makes its announcements. Some accessories could drastically alter how you use your new phone.

Make sure you get a feel for potential costs, dig into the pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you. That way you’ll be ready to go when the devices go on sale.

Start thinking about how much storage you might want on your iPhone 14. Picking the correct amount of iPhone storage will help you save money and avoid headaches down the road.

While some of you will be perfectly fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having tons of internal space available.

We’ve heard that Apple might be making a change this year. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have both been rumored to start at 256GB instead of 128GB. Rumors have also hinted at a 2TB model but that doesn’t seem likely at this point.

Of course, there are some who believe Apple will keep the base models at 128GB. Analyst Jeff Pu, who at one time believed the iPhone 14 Pro models would start at 256GB, now believes they will stay at 128GB. Another source says the iPhone 14 will indeed start at 128GB like the iPhone 13.

If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our iPhone 13 storage guide.

Nothing is confirmed, but it looks like the full array of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro color options has leaked. We recommend getting familiar with them. You may even want to pick a few favorites so that you’re ready to order once pre-orders begin.

iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus Colors

Another leaker who has released accurate information in the past backs up this information though they say there will also be a green option. Another source also says there will be a green option.

iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max Colors

The same leaker also backs up this information though they also say there will be a green option for the iPhone 14 Pro models as well. So does another source.

We’ve seen video of the new purple color in the wild and it gives us a glimpse at what it could look like. We’ve also seen renders of the purple iPhone 14, and the other rumored colors, emerge.

Again, these may change, but this is what you should expect right now.

Before you make the decision to buy an iPhone 14, you’ll want to get familiar with Apple’s current iPhone models. You might find an iPhone you really like at a price you love before the iPhone 14 arrives on shelves.

First, we recommend taking a look at Apple’s current flagships which include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro.

You’ll also want to look at the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. We also recommend having a look at the new iPhone SE 3.

Buying an iPhone 14 model might seem like a good idea, but a lot of you might be better off buying another iPhone. If you do, you’ll be able to upgrade to an iPhone 14, or another phone, next year.

We also recommend taking a look at the best iPhone 14 alternatives in the buildup to the release. You might find something you really like outside of Apple’s ecosystem.



There are a bunch of excellent iPhone alternatives out there, but here are a few of our current favorites:

Dig into these, and others if you need to, before you decide to wait for the iPhone 14 release date.

If you plan to upgrade to a new iPhone 14 this year, make sure you have a plan for your current phone.

Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could make use of your current phone. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down. You might also look into donating your phone to charity.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your iPhone 14, you’ll want to dig into prices at popular resellers.

You’ll also want to keep your current phone in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when iPhone 14 trade-in offers go live this fall.

The iPhone 14 is expected to start at the same $799 price point as last year’s iPhone 13 while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could become more expensive.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the price of the Pro models could jump by about 15%. If that happens, we could see a $100 increase from last year.

Trendforce has issued an updated forecast and the company believes the iPhone 14 will be priced at $699. Here’s what the firm thinks we’ll see:

Keep these price points in mind.

If you’re planning to buy the iPhone 14, you’ll probably want to protect your investment.

New iPhones come with a standard warranty, but Apple’s AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers far better support.

If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s benefits, you should research them when you have time. You should also look into AppleCare alternatives.

You’ll be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase your new device. You can also buy it later if you decide to wait.

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or data plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit for your new phone.

Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, make sure you shop around before you settle.

If you hate Apple’s notch, you might be in luck because it looks like the company is making significant changes to the iPhone’s design.

Apple didn’t eliminate the notch in 2021 but the iPhone 13 series has a smaller notch than the iPhone 12 series and previous iPhone models.

In 2022, Apple will reportedly ditch the notch in favor of a hole-punch display design. The rumor comes from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He’s reiterated this in a newer note though he says the change may be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

A source speaking to MacRumors believes the iPhone 14 Pro’s display cutouts might look like a single, long pill shape when the display is on. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes this information is accurate.

Analyst Ross Young believes that while the iPhone 14 Pro models will be the only ones with this new design, the hole-punch design will likely come to all iPhone models in 2023. Young has reiterated this stance in two other reports.

Korean publication The Elec backs up these rumors and claims Samsung Display will help with the manufacturing process. Like Kuo, the site says the new design will be limited to the Pro models. ETNews also says Samsung will supply OLED panels for the iPhone 14.

A newer report from The Elec states that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with LTPO OLED displays with a hole-punch.

If true, it would put the iPhone more in line with Samsung’s high-end Galaxy phones which also employ a hole-punch design.

The hole-punch isn’t as invasive as the notch which should be music to the ears of those who don’t like the notch.

Ice Universe and Duan Rui have both shared dummy images that show the devices new design in quite a bit of detail.

Alleged CAD images of the iPhone 14 Pro Max hint at thinner display bezels. As for the lower-end iPhone 14 models, they’re expected to keep the same thickness and bezel size as the iPhone 13 series.

We’ve also seen renders of the alleged design Apple will deploy on the low-end iPhone 14 models. The renders, from MySmartPrice, hint at a design that’s virtually unchanged from the iPhone 13’s.

The device in the images has a notch and it also has the same rear camera setup as the iPhone 13.

We’ve also seen leaked iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max display panels corroborate all of this information.

Apple won a patent for under-display cameras for biometric authentication on the iPhone so it’s pretty clear the company is working to get rid of the notch at some point. It’s just a matter of when.

If you aren’t thrilled with the look of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, think about waiting for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

