Apple Now Selling Refurbished M2 MacBook Air Models – MacRumors

Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The ‌M2‌ MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available.



There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model ‌MacBook Air‌ with ‌M2‌ chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is available for $1,079, a $120 discount off of the original $1,199 price.

The ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ is the first machine to feature the upgraded ‌M2‌ chip, along with the 13-inch MacBook Pro. It also offers a full redesign, with Apple doing away with the tapered chassis the ‌MacBook Air‌ used for years and instead introducing a more MacBook Pro-like look. It features slimmer bezels and a lighter weight compared to prior ‌MacBook Air‌ models, plus it adopts MagSafe and more USB-C ports.



Supplies of the refurbished ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ models will shift over time as Apple adds new machines, so if you’re wanting a specific configuration or color, you may need to check back often.

Refurbished products from Apple are almost identical to new products, and are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.

