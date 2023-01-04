WebChangeMonitor 22.12 – Neowin

4 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
2 hours ago
20 minutes ago
4 hours ago
12 hours ago
16 hours ago
4 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
16 hours ago
17 hours ago
Jan 2, 2023
Jan 2, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
27 minutes ago
11 hours ago
12 hours ago
19 hours ago
Dec 18, 2022
Dec 12, 2022
Dec 10, 2022
Dec 8, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 26, 2022
Dec 24, 2022
Sep 11, 2022
17 hours ago
Jan 2, 2023
Dec 28, 2022
Dec 27, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
16 hours ago
20 hours ago
Jan 1, 2023
Dec 26, 2022
Dec 29, 2022
Dec 4, 2022
Dec 2, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
15 hours ago
Jan 2, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
Jan 3, 2023 08:52 EST
Monitors allows you to quickly check a number of web pages and tracks changes based on the content of the web pages. Allows to monitor several protocols, including HTTP and HTTPS. Allows to view and record differences. Available for Win7/10, Linux and others.
WebChangeMonitor features
WebChangeMonitor 22.12 changelog:
Download: WebChangeMonitor 64-bit | 8.8 MB (Open Source)
Download: WebChangeMonitor 32-bit | 7.8 MB
View: WebChangeMonitor Website | Other Operating Systems
Get alerted to all of our Software updates on Twitter at @NeowinSoftware
16 hours ago with 2 comments
20 hours ago with 5 comments
Jan 2, 2023 with 28 comments
Jan 1, 2023 with 40 comments
Dec 3, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Jan 27, 2022
Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.
top 10
windows 11
windows 11 insider preview
windows 11
windows 11 taskbar promo
love actually meme
twirl 98
microsoft weekly
microsoft weekly
tech tip tuesday
© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.