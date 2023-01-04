iPhone 14: Check out new features, colours of Apple's upcoming phone – Economic Times

The iPhone 14 may only be a minor upgrade over the previous models, only the Pro models are expected to receive significant improvements to the CPU and camera. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are four upcoming iPhone models from Apple.

On the standard and Max versions, the previous notch design from the iPhone 13 series will still be there. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will most likely feature the punch-hole display design that the majority of contemporary Android phones have.

The latest Bionic chipsets won’t be utilized in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. They are said to be driven by the same A15 Bionic technology as the iPhone 13 series. The processor is strong and will provide consumers with powerful performance. The engine of the Pro models will likely be equipped with the latest A16 Bionic SoC.

Apple announced at this year’s WWDC that all iPhones released after September 2020 would come with iOS 16 preinstalled.

Although some claim that the pricing of the iPhone 14 will be Rs 10,000 higher than the model due out in 2021, it will likely retail for about the same price as the iPhone 13. In India, the starting price for the iPhone 13 is currently Rs 79,900.

