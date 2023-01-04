Apple warns of price increase coming to out-of warranty iPhone, Mac, and iPad battery replacements – The Apple Post



Apple has quietly updated its website to warn that from March 1, 2023, the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for iPhone, Mac and iPad will be increased, with it set to become more expensive to have battery replacements performed directly by Apple either in-store, or by mailing the device out for servicing.

As of March, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to the iPhone 14, as well as for the following iPad models: iPad Pro 12.9” (5th generation and prior), iPad Pro 11” (3rd generation and prior), iPad Pro 10.5”, iPad Pro 9.7”, iPad mini (6th generation and prior), and iPad Air (5th generation and prior).

For the Mac, Apple is raising the out-of-warranty battery service fee by $30 for all MacBook Air models and by $50 for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models.

The price increase is for users who do not have AppleCare or ‌AppleCare‌+. For AppleCare‌+ subscribers, the subscription will continue to offer free battery replacements when their device’s battery health has decreased past 80 percent.



The Apple Post publishes the latest Apple news, iPhone leaks, Mac rumors and in-depth HomeKit guides, sharing coverage and analysis on all things Apple.



Read the day’s latest stories and receive breaking news alerts with the theapplepost.com app – available on the App Store.



Have a tip? Share your story

Join us on Mastodon

Follow Us

source