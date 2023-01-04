Coinbase Entices Users to Switch From USDT to USDC, Crypto Firm … – Bitcoin News

by Jamie Redman

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency firms in the industry, has published a blog post that tells users to “switch to the trusted and reputable digital dollar,” referring to the stablecoin asset usd coin. The company’s blog post specifically mentions switching the stablecoin asset tether over to usd coin, and the firm is offering “zero fees” to swap these two tokens.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Coinbase shared a new blog post and tweeted the statement: “Switch to a trusted stablecoin: usd coin (USDC). Now convert tether (USDT) to USDC with zero fees.” The company’s blog post goes into more detail as it notes that customers can swap tether (USDT) for usd coin (USDC) “with zero fees.” The blog post notes that events that have taken place during the last few weeks have shaken the crypto industry’s trust.

“The events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and we’ve seen a flight to safety,” Coinbase’s blog post explains. “We believe that [usd coin] (USDC) is a trusted and reputable stablecoin, so we’re making it more frictionless to switch: starting today we’re waiving fees for global retail customers to convert USDT to USDC.”



Coinbase’s statements gave crypto proponents the perception that the blog post was indirectly questioning Tether’s stablecoin, the current largest stablecoin asset by market cap today. “Shots fired. Bang bang,” the Twitter account known as Autism Capital replied to Coinbase’s tweet about the subject. A number of other crypto supporters disagreed with Coinbase’s statements. The strategy advisor at Vaneck, Gabor Gurbacs, opined that it was more likely people would choose USDT.

“Tether was the first stablecoin in the world and has been trusted by millions around the world since its inception,” Gurbacs said in a response to Coinbase’s tweet on Thursday. “In fact if you ask people outside a narrow group in the U.S. they’d pick tether over USDC,” Gurbacs added.

if (!window.GrowJs) { (function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’); s.async = true; s.type = ‘text/javascript’; s.src = ‘https://bitcoinads.growadvertising.com/adserve/app’; var n = document.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0]; n.parentNode.insertBefore(s, n); }()); } var GrowJs = GrowJs || {}; GrowJs.ads = GrowJs.ads || []; GrowJs.ads.push({ node: document.currentScript.parentElement, handler: function (node) { var banner = GrowJs.createBanner(node, ‘MPdnw9B-tTr39Mr-vtbr5r8-uEfsGu9’, [300, 250], null, []); GrowJs.showBanner(banner.index); } });

The Twitter account known as the Byzantine General wrote: “Not a good look. Also looks desperate. Makes me trust USDC a little less.” The operators of the decentralized finance (defi) platform Curve Finance found a humorous silver lining in the situation when the defi platform’s Twitter account tweeted:

Yes, let’s shift back and forth really often. Loving it.

The statements from Coinbase follow the recent auto-conversion from USDC to BUSD events at Binance and Wazirx. Furthermore, USDC’s market valuation has dropped a great deal during the past few months. USDC’s market cap tapped a high of more than 56 billion nominal U.S. dollars in June 2022.

Today, the USDC market cap is 23.57% lower at $42.80 billion. Tether’s market cap, however, has shrunk a great deal as well, sliding from a high of more than 83 billion nominal U.S. dollars to today’s $65.86 billion. Tether’s market cap hit the $83 billion high in April 2022 and now it’s 20.65% lower according to statistics recorded on Dec. 9, 2022.

What do you think about Coinbase’s recent statement regarding switching over from tether to usd coin? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Today’s Top Ethereum and Bitcoin Mining Devices Continue to Rake in Profits

As the crypto economy hovers just under $2 trillion in value, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining devices are making decent profits. While ASIC miners can still mine ethereum, a 1.5 gigahash (GH/s) Ethash mining device can rake in $51.58 per … read more.

Oman to Incorporate Real Estate Tokenization in Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework

Real estate tokenization is set to be incorporated into Oman Capital Markets Authority (OCMA)’s virtual asset regulatory framework. According to an advisor with the authority, the tokenizing of real estate will open investment opportunities for local and foreign investors. Real … read more.

Check all the news here

source