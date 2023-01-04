Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Is 2023's first rally in works? – FXStreet

Akash Girimath

FXStreet Follow Following

Bitcoin price shows a clear trend shift on a lower timeframe after its recent spike. Although this move does not confirm the start of an uptrend, Ethereum, Ripple and some altcoins are already flying high.

Bitcoin price triggered an uptrend after bouncing off the $16,624 support level. This move has produced a market structure shift when considering the recent higher high. While the bullish outlook is alive, confirmation of the uptrend will arrive if BTC manages to flip $16,822, which is the highest volume traded level since November 5.

If successful, Bitcoin price could attempt a move to $17,306 followed by the range high at $18,401 and the highest volume traded level for 2022 at $19,237.



BTC/USD 4-hour chart

While the outlook remains bullish, a failure to breach the $16,822 could be a sign of weakness. If Bitcoin price produces a four-hour candlestick close below $16,221, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, BTC could revisit the equal lows at $15,443.

Ethereum price is traversing a bear flag pattern as described in a previous article. Based on the technical formation a 12% downswing is forecast upon the breakdown of the flag at $1,206.

For the bearish outlook to play out, BTC needs to remain in a lull or flip bearish and Ethereum price needs to get rejected at the upper limit of the flag, resulting in a steep correction to $1,071 and $1,051 support levels.



ETH/USD 4-hour chart

While things are looking bearish for Ethereum price, invalidation of this thesis will occur if ETH flips the $1,266 hurdle into a support level. In such a case, Ethereum price could revisit the $1,350 resistance level.

Ripple price dug a lot lower than other altcoins on January 1 but its recovery since then has come along well. As XRP price trades around $0.348, investors can expect this trend to continue until it tags the $0.374 hurdle.

Beyond this level, if the buying pressure continues to hold, the remittance token could retest the the equal highs at $0.397.



XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Regardless of the bullish outlook seen in Ripple price, a breakdown in the optimistic structure in Bitcoin price could cause altcoins to tumble. If XRP price produces a four-hour candlestick close below $0.316, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.

In such a case, Ripple bulls could try to make a comeback at the $0.288 support floor.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price shows a clear trend shift on a lower timeframe after its recent spike. Although this move does not confirm the start of an uptrend, Ethereum, Ripple and some altcoins are already flying high.

Ethereum price has been steadily consolidating in an upward trend, which, when considered alongside the bearish crash preceding it, suggests that this trend may continue. Therefore investors need to be cautious with ETH in the coming days.

Ethereum Classic price continues to decline after several months of bearish force. Key levels have been identified to forecast ETC's next probable market move. Ethereum Classic price has been overwhelmingly bearish as the bears have produced six months of downtrend price action.

FTX’s collapse was not only unexpected but also an unwanted event in the crypto space, Apart from significant losses, it also triggered the regulatory authorities to increase oversight.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source