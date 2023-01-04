Time Traveller From Future Predicts Meteor Crash On Earth On THIS Day In 2022 – India.com

Updated: October 9, 2022 7:40 PM IST

Time Travel: Do you believe in time travel? Does the concept of going in forward and backfoward intrigue you? Well, then here is yet another news pertaining to time travel that will leave you in splits. In another one of those bizarre internet things, a self proclaimed time traveler has emerged. (Back to Future much?) The time traveler is identified as Eno Alairic who recently uploaded a video on Tik Tok and has issued 5 warnings for 5 catastrophic events that will seemingly change the fate of Earth.

As reported by the Sun, He suggests it is just months away that humans will have an interaction with aliens as they will crash on the planet in a giant meteor. He predicts that aliens will land up on Earth on December 8

The clip, which received 32,400 likes, read: “ATTENTION! Yes, I am a real time traveller from the year 2671, remember these five dates to come.

TikTok users were left divided by the out-of-this-world predictions.

However, this is not the first time that the self-proclaimed time traveller has issued warnings about the future. The content creator had earlier predicted the discovery of 3- ft spider, an 18 ft beat and a 1ft ant, next year.

