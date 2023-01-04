MSSP Netrix Earns Microsoft-Verified Managed Extended Detection … – MSSP Alert

by Dan Kobialka • Jan 4, 2023

Netrix Global, an MSSP and managed detection and response (MDR) services provider, has received the Microsoft Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) validation.

Netrix offers threat hunting, monitoring and response capabilities built on integrations with the Microsoft Security platform, the company said. It also provides a security operations center (SOC) and other MXDR services that have been verified by Microsoft engineers.

Along with serving as a Microsoft-verified MXDR provider, Netrix is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), which consists of MSSPs and independent software vendors (ISVs) that use Microsoft technology to develop new security solutions.

As a MISA member, Netrix helps Microsoft customers predict, detect and respond to security threats faster,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft intelligent security association lead.

The Microsoft-verified MXDR status announcement comes after Netrix in November 2022 appointed Dean Gels as its chief financial officer and Josh Hoffman as its chief revenue officer. Together, Gels and Hoffman will help Netrix build on “rapid growth momentum” and support its customers as they look to optimize their cybersecurity and IT infrastructure, the company stated.

Gels most recently served as CFO at ethics and compliance training company LRN. He also has held leadership roles at MSA Security, OVHcloud, Borderfree and RBC Capital Markets.

Hoffman has more than 25 years of leadership experience. Prior to joining Netrix, Hoffman has held leadership roles at Dell, Palo Alto Networks and other technology companies.

Netrix offers cybersecurity and IT services to global organizations. It purchased BTB Security in January 2022 and made several other technology company acquisitions dating back to January 2021. In addition, Netrix provides a channel partner program that allows MSSPs, MSPs and other technology providers to integrate its cybersecurity and IT services into their portfolios.

