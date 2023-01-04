tvScientific Names Data Science Head and Advisors – Daily … – Daily Research News Online









In the US, ad tech firm tvScientific has appointed Michael Bilow as its first Head of Data Science, while launching a Data Science Advisory Board tasked with providing guidance on television attribution and optimization.

Co-founded in 2020 by a group which includes Kent Wakeford, co-founder of ad intelligence specialist Integral Ad Science, tvScientific claims its CTV buying and attribution platform is the only one to offer a self-serve solution combining fully optimized media buying with measurement and attribution. The firm’s new Data Science Advisory Board comprises Yahoo! Research Labs founder Gary Flake; Andrew Cron, SVP/Chief Scientist at 84.51; David Pennock, former assistant MD of Microsoft Research New York; Patrice Simard, former Chief Scientist of Microsoft Ad Centre; and Scott Rickard, Chief Data Scientist at Citadel.

Jason Fairchild, CEO and co-founder, comments: ‘Television advertising is in the middle of a radical transformation, driven by mass consumer adoption of streaming services, in addition to the advent of platforms like tvScientific that enable advertisers to engage in CTV advertising. Our goal is to power millions of businesses to execute performance advertising on television and our advisory board was specifically curated with some of the brightest data scientists and technologists who have spearheaded digital transformation, such as the paid search model, for some of the world’s most innovative companies’.

Bilow (pictured) joins from driverless vehicle manufacturer Motional, where he served as Principal Engineer, leading a team developing semantic search techniques for unstructured autonomous vehicle data. Prior to this he worked for biotech development firm Protabit as Senior Machine Learning Researcher, and for location intelligence provider Foursquare as Senior Data Science Manager.

The firm, which earlier this year raised $20m in a Series A round of funding, is online at www.tvscientific.com .

