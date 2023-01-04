How to merge Calendars in macOS Ventura – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

There are two ways to merge calendars on your Mac.

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

It’s about the time of year when people start reorganizing their lives, including calendars. As part of that effort, you may have a bunch of iCloud calendars you need to merge. Here’s how to do it.

Multiple calendars happen when you register email accounts on your device. After you log in, iOS will ask you if you want to import calendars using a checkmark.

You can also end up with multiple calendars by adding calendars you think might be useful. By the end of the year, you’re looking at five or six useless calendars.

While there are a couple of ways to merge calendars, you can only do so on Mac. So grab your computer, and let’s merge some calendars.

Easy calendar merging

Follow these steps to merge calendars in the quickest and most efficient manner possible.

Open the Calendar app on your Mac. All of your calendars should show up on the left-hand side. If not, click View and then Show Calendar List. Right-click the calendar you want to merge with another. Select Merge and pick which calendar you wish to merge with. A message will appear alerting you that the events will merge with the new calendar, and the app will delete the previous calendar. Click Merge.

By merging calendars in this method, all the events move to the new calendar, but you cannot undo the deletion of the previous calendar. Should you need to keep that data for any reason, you should follow these next steps to create an export file that acts as a backup.

Merge calendars with an exported backup file

Follow this method to merge calendars by creating a backup export (.ics) file. You will then have to import that calendar into a new one or a destination calendar you already use.

Open the Calendar app on your Mac and click the calendar’s name in the Calendar list on the left side. Click File, then Export, then Export again. Choose where you want the file to save. The desktop is often the best for easy merging.

Now that you have an export file, you must import it into the calendar you wish to merge. You can also create a new calendar if you want to start from scratch.

From the Calendar app on your Mac, click File then Import. Select the calendar file you want to import, then click Import. Click on the destination calendar to complete the import process.

Your original custom color won’t transition over, so you will have to manually reset colors. You will also still have the original calendar that you just transferred. You can right-click and delete this calendar.

Multiple calendars happen when you register email accounts on your device. After you log in, iOS will ask you if you want to import calendars using a checkmark.

You can also end up with multiple calendars by adding calendars you think might be useful. By the end of the year, you’re looking at five or six useless calendars.

While there are a couple of ways to merge calendars, you can only do so on Mac. So grab your computer, and let’s merge some calendars.

Follow these steps to merge calendars in the quickest and most efficient manner possible.

By merging calendars in this method, all the events move to the new calendar, but you cannot undo the deletion of the previous calendar. Should you need to keep that data for any reason, you should follow these next steps to create an export file that acts as a backup.

Follow this method to merge calendars by creating a backup export (.ics) file. You will then have to import that calendar into a new one or a destination calendar you already use.

Now that you have an export file, you must import it into the calendar you wish to merge. You can also create a new calendar if you want to start from scratch.

Your original custom color won’t transition over, so you will have to manually reset colors. You will also still have the original calendar that you just transferred. You can right-click and delete this calendar.

Unless something changes, the EU's Digital Markets Act will effectively force Apple to allow alternatives to the App Store. AppleInsider asked developers what they think — and what they're planning to do.

Whether your goals are eating better, exercising more or getting more sleep, each new year brings new resolutions. In 2023, try using your favorite iOS device to hold yourself accountable to your New Year's resolutions.

The beloved Dark Sky weather app has been killed by Apple. It will be missed, but there are strong alternatives — including Apple's own.

Apple's 2022 update to the iPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up.

The redesigned entry-level 10.9-inch iPad is closer to the iPad Air than ever. Here's how they compare.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple's MacBook Air. Here's how the two compare.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up.

Trova Home personal safe now available to order

Apple Confluence retail store will close until March for renovations

Sabrent's new USB-C RAID docking station has gigabit speeds

'Foundation' trailer teases new season & summer release

SwitchBot unveils smart home Hub 2 with Matter support

Get a 1TB iPad Pro for $769.99 ($530 off) with coupon

Lockly Smart Safe pings your iPhone with tamper alerts

Canon imagePROGRAF TC-20 prints poster size – and beyond

Unless something changes, the EU's Digital Markets Act will effectively force Apple to allow alternatives to the App Store. AppleInsider asked developers what they think — and what they're planning to do.

Whether your goals are eating better, exercising more or getting more sleep, each new year brings new resolutions. In 2023, try using your favorite iOS device to hold yourself accountable to your New Year's resolutions.

The beloved Dark Sky weather app has been killed by Apple. It will be missed, but there are strong alternatives — including Apple's own.

In our long-term review of the iPhone 14 Pro, we differentiate between Apple's marketing machine and nice-to-have features.

The new ProDock is Brydge's take on a vertical docking station that delivers the power of Thunderbolt 4 to both MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is a bit less than a year away, but reports are already pouring in about what to expect. Here's what the rumor mill thinks is coming, and a first glance at what it may look like.

Details are key in spotting a fake set of AirPods or AirPods Pro. We picked up a set of widely available clones and compared them to genuine AirPods Pro so you can better protect yourself from getting scammed by counterfeit Apple earbuds.

Apple's iOS 16 makes the iPhone more customizable than ever. This is the ultimate guide on how to make the iPhone a more personal device.

The Keychron S1 is a low-key mechanical keyboard alternative for those starting out in the field of enthusiast-level peripherals.

Losing weight is usually one of the most made New Year's resolutions people have, and the Pohl Schmitt Body Fat Bathroom Scale — and its connection to Apple Health — can help you achieve that goal.

The Otterbox Terrus Apple Watch Band is a simple and hardy silicon band that works great for casual use.

The Cherry Gentix BT bluetooth mouse with multi-device functionality is small but mighty, and perfect for students or digital nomads with more than one Mac, PC, or iPad.

The Meross Smart Garage Door Opener is HomeKit-compatible, and allows you to control and know the status of your garage door right from your phone, wherever you are.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source