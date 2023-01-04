LineageOS 20 based upon Android 13 officially launches w/ new camera app, more – 9to5Google

January 2

Damien Wilde

Jan. 2nd 2023

@iamdamienwilde

In the world of third-party Android ROMs, LineageOS is among the most popular. Months after Android 13 was officially released for Pixel phones, LineageOS 20 has arrived based upon the latest mobile OS.



Announced in a lengthy blog post by the Lineage team, LineageOS 20 has been in the works since October 2022 but is now ready for a sizable pool of devices. Because much of the hard work has already been done and the simple “bring-up requirements” for Android 13, this has been an easier process for the Lineage team.

This build includes a substantial overhaul to the default camera application bundled with LineageOS 20. Renamed “Aperture,” this has been written by developer SebaUbuntu, LuK1337, and luca020400 with a look and feel closer to the Google Camera app found on Pixel phones. It utilizes the CameraX API, with even more precise options for the camera on your device including video frame rate control, full EIS and OIS settings, plus an image orientation level that works like the Gcam spirit level functionality.

The new camera app is just the tip of the iceberg as this ROM includes a ton more changes that you can check out via the changelog below. It’s also worth noting that all security patches from April 2022 right through to December 2022 have also been merged to LineageOS 17.1 through to LineageOS 20.

At present, the build roster does not yet include Tensor-powered Pixel devices. However, the Pixel 4a through to the Pixel 5a are able to flash LineageOS 20 and get an even more flexible build of Android 13 running. Over 30 devices can now be updated with the full list found below:

To accommodate LineageOS 20, version 18.1 is now on a “feature freeze.” Devices submissions will still be accepted moving forward, but the focus will be on Android 12 and Android 13 builds moving forward.

