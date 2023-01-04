AFL news: Carlton's Patrick Cripps marries Monique Fontana in WA … – Fox Sports

Patrick Cripps has capped off a sensational 2022, marrying his longtime partner Monique Fontana.

The couple tied the knot on December 30 at Sandalford Winery in the Swan Valley in Western Australia, with both the bride and groom wearing white.

Watch every match of every round of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season LIVE on Kayo Sports. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

Cripps won the Brownlow Medal, the AFL’s highest individual honour, after he returned to his best form for Carlton in 2022

While Carlton agonisingly missed out on making finals again, Cripps won his fourth club best and fairest award and collected his third All Australian blazer.

The Blues captain joked earlier this year he was more nervous for his wedding than the prospect of winning the Brownlow.

“I’ve invited a fair few (teammates),” Cripps said of his wedding plans.

“I’ve had a lot of players throughout my journey so there’s a lot of past players coming as well.

“There’s about 200 people on the guest list, so it’s going to be a big wedding.

“I was nervous on Brownlow night but I think I’ll be more nervous on the wedding night.”

Cripps and Fontana announced their engagement in March 2022.

The AFL off-season has been jam-packed with countless weddings as players make the use of their downtime to get hitched.

GWS midfielder Stephen Coniglio married Rebecca Demlakian in a lavish ceremony in October, while former Giants co-captain Phil Davis married Greta Kernan.

Sydney Swans co-captain Luke Parker wed his longtime partner Kate Lawrence in an all-white affair.

Richmond defender Nathan Broad married former Love Island winner Tayla Damir in Queensland.

Geelong’s Gary Rohan and Madi Bennett celebrated their wedding in December.

North Melbourne’s Luke McDonald and Aidan Corr, Richmond’s Jason Castagna and Melbourne’s Alex Neal-Bullen all also got married during the off-season.

source