Disney+ New Releases: May 2022 – Den of Geek

We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in May 2022 including Obi-Wan Kenobi himself.

Marvel has continued to have its fun on Disney+ with Moon Knight currently plugging away through its six episode season. With its list of new releases for May 2022, however, Disney+ is making clear that it’s time for some more Star Wars.

The biggest title this month is undoubtedly Obi-Wan Kenobi with two episodes premiering on May 27. Ewan McGregor reprises his role from the Star Wars prequel films to portray the beloved last Jedi (for now) in the six-episode series. Details about the plot are already starting to trickle out so steer clear as best you can if you want an unspoiled experience. But if you want to know what other Star Wars characters might be cameoing, we have you covered over here.

That and the Moon Knight finale on May 4 (hey, that’s a Star Wars day!) is all she wrote for Disney’s big franchises this month. There are still some other cool options to consider. One if a fascinating reality competition series called The Quest, premiering on May 11. This is an “immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy.”

Also arriving in May are the films Sneakerella (May 13) and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (May 20).

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.

New Library Titles

– Life Below Zero (S18)

Disney+ Originals

– Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett (Premiere)

– Moon Knight – Episode 6 (Finale)

New Library Titles

– Just Like Me (S1, S2)

– Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)

– Something Bit Me! (S1)

– The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)

– The Wizard of Paws (S2)

Disney+ Originals

– Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight (Premiere)

– The Quest (Premiere)

Disney+ Originals

– Sneakerella

New Library Titles

– Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

– I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

– Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)

New Library Titles

– Shook

Disney+ Originals

– Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

New Library Titles

– Bad Boys

– D. Wade: Life Unexpected

– Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

– Mission Pluto

Disney+ Originals

– Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part 1 and II (Two-episode premiere)

– We Feed People

