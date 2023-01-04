Terra and LUNA Classic Price Spikes, But Will They Sustain It … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The Federal Reserve’s comments regarding the relaxation of the inflation measures have rallied the entire stock market in the past 24 hours. Crypto markets, including the Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC), are some of the coins that have done pretty well in the last 24 hours.
As of writing, Terra (LUNA) had increased by 3% and LUNA Classic (LUNC) by 4.4% in the past 24 hours. But this is after pulling back some of the gains after investors withdrew profits. However, there have been a lot of concerns regarding the sustainability of these coins’ price growth.
Crypto experts’ opinion is that the surge that Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) have posted in the past 24 hours might not last for long. Immediately the number of crypto experts withdrawing profits increases, and the cascading effects will form one of the biggest price declines in the next few days.
It is important to note that Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) did not post huge price declines like Bitgert (BRISE), Centcex (CENX), and other mooning coins it is competing with. While most of the coins have been posting double-digit growth, LUNC and LUNA just made marginal growth.
The reason crypto experts believe that Terra and LUNA classic might be unable to sustain this growth is the lack of a major driver. Looking at their previous performance, these two coins have been crashing, which will not stop this week.
After the crash of the Terra LUNA a few months ago, the performance of LUNA has been dismal. Looking at the charts, the coin has declined by a massive percentage in the last few weeks same as LUNC. The fact that the $LUNA mess is not addressed and the founder, Don Kwon, is still being investigated for the crash that caused investors billions of dollars will continue to keep these coins shaky.
The number of Terra and LUNA classic holders that are buying mooning coins, such as Bitgert and Centcex, has also been on the rise. This is an indication of a lack of confidence in these coins, and the impact will be growing selling pressure.
LUNA and LUNC coins posted a surge yesterday, but it will be difficult to maintain it. These coins are bound to plummet in the next few days as investors withdraw profits. However, Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) might remain some of the best buys today.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the author’s opinion and not investment advice – it is provided for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial instructions. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.
