GMC Raising Prices for Hummer EV Pickup and SUV Models – Car and Driver

GM says the increase of $6650 is due to costlier parts and logistics, and it applies to all orders placed starting tomorrow, June 18.

If you are all set to order a .css-xtkis1{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.0625rem;text-decoration-color:inherit;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:#1C5f8B;-webkit-transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;font-weight:bold;}.css-xtkis1:hover{color:#000000;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;}GMC Hummer EV, the time is now. The prices for both the pickup and SUV models are rising by $6650, but orders placed before tomorrow, June 18, will not see an increase. That includes all existing orders; GMC says that 77,500 people have already placed reservations.

The new prices will apply to the upcoming EV3X, EV2X, and EV2 models. The EV3X, a three-motor version with 830 horsepower, will start at $106,645. The EV2X has a less powerful 625-hp two-motor setup and will start at $96,645. The $86,645 EV2 will be the last to arrive, and it also has 625 hp but a smaller battery pack estimated to provide 250 miles of range, versus the more expensive models’ range estimates of 300-plus miles. The initial run of 1000-hp Edition 1 models is already sold out and thus won’t see a price increase.

GMC says it hasn’t shifted the timeline for production of these various Hummer EV models. Those who ordered the EV3X pickup will be able to configure their trucks at some point this summer before deliveries begin this fall. The EV2X pickup will then arrive in spring 2023, with the EV2 pickup to follow in spring 2024. The SUV’s timeline is a bit later, with the Edition 1 arriving in early 2023, the EV3X and EV2X in spring 2023, the EV2 in spring 2024.

