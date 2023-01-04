Surprisingly tame Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model with 12 GB RAM confirmed in torpid Geekbench multi-core run – Notebookcheck.net

The Galaxy S23 Ultra with 8 GB of RAM has appeared on Geekbench numerous times and now a 12 GB variant of the device, also with the model number SM-S918B, has been discovered on the same benchmark site. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in this instance delivered a good single-core score of 1,495 points while also churning out a rather tame multi-core score of 4,647 points. The flagship smartphone will arrive with a supposedly custom 8-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that can hit a tweaked prime core clock rate of 3.36 GHz.
There’s certainly nothing to be concerned about with the single-core score, with this particular Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra closing in on the 1,500-point mark. Geekbench’s current Android chart champion is the Lenovo Legion Y90 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) with an average of 1,190 points, leaving the S23 Ultra a massive +25.6% ahead in this instance. Other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones, such as the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, have produced similar high single-core scores. The Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12 GB of RAM is certainly no slouch here.
However, the multi-core score for the S23 Ultra is “only” 4,647 points. While this smashes anything in Geekbench’s charts (headed by the Realme GT Neo 3 with Dimensity 8100 on 3,847 points), it lags behind both the results managed by the 8 GB Galaxy S23 Ultra and other SD 8 Gen 2 devices. For example, we recently reported on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 8 GB hitting a multi-core score of 5,179 points, which is a good +11.4% more than the 12 GB model in this case. It may be a little lackluster at the moment, but hopefully there is still more to come before the Galaxy S23 launch event.
