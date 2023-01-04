Home Latest News Surprisingly tame Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model with 12 GB RAM confirmed...

Surprisingly tame Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model with 12 GB RAM confirmed in torpid Geekbench multi-core run – Notebookcheck.net

By
Charles Miller
-

The Galaxy S23 Ultra with 8 GB of RAM has appeared on Geekbench numerous times and now a 12 GB variant of the device, also with the model number SM-S918B, has been discovered on the same benchmark site. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in this instance delivered a good single-core score of 1,495 points while also churning out a rather tame multi-core score of 4,647 points. The flagship smartphone will arrive with a supposedly custom 8-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that can hit a tweaked prime core clock rate of 3.36 GHz.
There’s certainly nothing to be concerned about with the single-core score, with this particular Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra closing in on the 1,500-point mark. Geekbench’s current Android chart champion is the Lenovo Legion Y90 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) with an average of 1,190 points, leaving the S23 Ultra a massive +25.6% ahead in this instance. Other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones, such as the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, have produced similar high single-core scores. The Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12 GB of RAM is certainly no slouch here.
However, the multi-core score for the S23 Ultra is “only” 4,647 points. While this smashes anything in Geekbench’s charts (headed by the Realme GT Neo 3 with Dimensity 8100 on 3,847 points), it lags behind both the results managed by the 8 GB Galaxy S23 Ultra and other SD 8 Gen 2 devices. For example, we recently reported on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 8 GB hitting a multi-core score of 5,179 points, which is a good +11.4% more than the 12 GB model in this case. It may be a little lackluster at the moment, but hopefully there is still more to come before the Galaxy S23 launch event.
Buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on Amazon
Geekbench (1/2) via ITHome (in Chinese)
Teaser image (edited): @technizoconcept & Geekbench
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University StudentsBest Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inchCamera Smartphones

source

Previous articlePlayStation Dives into NFT World with New Patent, Rival Xbox Lags … – Cryptonews
Next articleNew Instagram Update Reveals The Secret Reasons Your Posts … – Forbes
Charles Miller
https://www.inferse.com
He is well known among his circle for his incredible attraction towards smartphones and tablets. Charles is a python programmer and also a part-time Android App developer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR