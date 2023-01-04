Only 1 Truck Comes With an Extract Mode – MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

Have you ever faced an obstacle on the trails and wished you had just one more inch of ground clearance to go over whatever was in the way? If so, you’ll certainly appreciate the new Extract Mode offered for the GMC Hummer EV. This amazing electric truck is ready to clear every obstacle in your path on the way to the sights you want to see in the wilderness.

There are now three modes for the height of the Hummer EV to give this truck the desired clearance over obstacles. Normal Mode has this truck set at 10.1 inches above the ground, which is pretty good during your regular trail riding experiences. Move the selector to Raised Mode, and you’ve got 11.9 inches of clearance for those larger obstacles in your path. The new Extract Mode takes things even higher with 15.9 inches of ground clearance above the obstacles. If you can’t clear items in your way with this mode, you weren’t meant to.

Electrek tells us that every GMC Hummer EV equipped with the adaptive air suspension already has the Extract Mode capabilities. GM Authority reports that owners who want this feature activated need to bring their Edition 1 pickup trucks to a local GM dealership to install the operating software and ride height sensors. Appointments for this can be made using the GMC Concierge Services.

Understanding this question requires we review the ground clearance offered by some of the most highly-respected off-road vehicles in the market. Thankfully, Gear Junkie provides such a list, which is:

Reviewing this list, it seems the GMC team wanted to offer more clearance than the Rivian R1T, which was the top dog before this new Extract Mode came to the market.

This electric GMC truck is one of the most powerful in the market. It offers 1,000 horsepower from the three electric motors in the Edition 1 model. This version also offers a controversial torque number reported to be near 12,000 lb-ft.

Along with the impressive level of horsepower and the new Extract Mode, the GMC Hummer EV has some unique features that make it extremely desirable. Kelley Blue Book tells us this SUV has:

Forget Egyptians; Crab Walk With the GMC Hummer EV

The Extract Mode for the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 model is already available. GMC made it so as of July 1.

With this new feature added to the package of items in the Hummer EV, this GMC truck can do just about anything. This electric truck can go over and around any obstacles in its path, sprint faster than most sports cars, and offers the open feeling desired during a warm sunny day. All of this without needing gasoline or diesel to power the ride.

