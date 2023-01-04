The Ninja Must Die Android Release Date Is Today, Pre-Download … – Droid Gamers

Pre-download has opened for the Ninja Must Die Android version, with servers set to launch today. If you want something fast-paced and visually pretty, you might want to take a look.

According to its Google Play listing, Ninja Must Die is a combat runner that lets you enjoy the fun of being a ninja. Well, not the historically accurate kind.

You won’t be doing espionage in Edo Japan. Instead, you’ll dash across fantastical landscapes and ride dragons.

The game is set in the land of Sunbreak, caught in a feud between the Samuari ruling class, and the shadowy Ninjas.

It is possible that both the Samurai and the Ninjas have a bigger problem than each other, as the demonic Oni are set to return from centuries of imprisonment.

When the Oni last showed up, they practically destroyed the world, so their return is bad news for everyone. Good thing there are some courageous ninjas around to do something about it.

The Ninja Must Die Android edition gives you a choice of four characters to control. All have different elemental leanings that affect the gameplay.

Wannabe ninja hero Kuro uses fire powers, mountain-dwelling Rin calls on ice magic to help her out. Panda-man Riki commands lightning, while the mask-wearing enigma Souga uses wind.

Gameplay takes the form of a combat runner. You dash along a 2D path in a painterly 3D world, making use of your weapons and agility to bypass anything that happens to crop up on your path.

Your obstacles can range from steep drops, to demons, to huge rolling Buddha heads. The Ninja Realm is a dangerous place. Though the Buddha head is kind of your own fault.

Pandada Games renders the whole thing in a cool, ink-wash painting art style, that is quite refreshing in a market where titles can start to look like carbon copies of one another.

