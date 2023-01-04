New 2023 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Lunar New Year Pins at Walt … – WDW News Today

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with 2023 pins featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, now available at Walt Disney World.

The pins feature Oswald because 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar. We found them at Frontier Trading Post in Magic Kingdom.

This pin is shaped like a red paper lantern, with Oswald peeking out of it.

A charm reading “2023” is dangling from the bottom. The edition size is 4,000.

This pin is circular, with Oswald in the zero of “2023.”

A golden tassel hangs from the bottom.

Which pin do you prefer? Or will you be taking both home? Let us know in the comments and check out Disney’s first Oswald the Lucky Rabbit cartoon in 95 years.

