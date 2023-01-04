iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max specs revealed. This is how much the Apple devices will cost you – Economic Times

iPhone 14 Max Specifications• 6.68″ Flexible OLED Screen• (2778×1284) Resolution & 458 PPI• 90Hz Refresh Rate•… https://t.co/ZcPxjRnESp

A problem of plenty (of passwords)? Apple, Google & Microsoft collaborating on a passwordless future

Apple likely to introduce body temperature monitoring feature in Watch Series 8

iPhone 14 Pro display panel to feature pill-and-hole design, leaks reveal new notch

The promoters of Vodafone Idea are unwilling to infuse adequate capital into the telco, making it unviable for the government to convert the accrued interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity, said a senior government official.

India is drafting new rules to limit the amount of time children can spend on a gaming app, and may also mandate gaming companies to submit anonymised reports on such usage, people in the know told ET.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has widened its probe into the loans sanctioned by ICICI Bank to Videocon group companies, seeking details on 10 more such loans allegedly sanctioned between 2013 and 2016.

Combating inflation, rising rates: Value stocks to watch out in 2023 for a model portfolio

No more cash burn, profitability is in focus: Can VSS deliver for Paytm, and himself?

How electronic proof of delivery is enabling logistics companies fast-track billing and collection

