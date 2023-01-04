Hydrogen powered Amarok may be a reality ten years from now – Carmag South Africa

Volkswagen has recently unveiled its latest offering of the beloved Amarok. Alongside the hotly anticipated new Volkswagen bakkie are whispers that a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Amarok may be a reality years from now.

During the global launch of the latest generation of the Amarok held in South Africa, Commercial product manager Petr Sulc stated that a hydrogen-powered Amarok is possible but still needs a lot of work. Having partnered with Kraftwerks to undertake the development of the firm’s hydrogen fuel cell technology seeking to be able to deliver a driving range of 2 000 km. As it stands, Kraftwerks’ hydrogen fuel cell design has resulted in the use of cheaper yet equally efficient components to significantly lower the cost of production.

“Not in the next 10 years. It’s not the time now. It will be the solution. So I see it somewhere in Amarok in the fourth generation” – Sulc

In an age dominated by ICE platforms, electric vehicles aim to usurp its fossil fuel-fed competition. Electric mobility and carbon neutrality are positioned as the future, manufacturers far and wide are adopting electrification in their fleets. The electric off-roader/ bakkie segment has been dominated by oversea titles such as the Rivian or Hummer’s EV. Hydrogen allows for the retaining of the cherished ICE hum while avoiding the production of harmful emissions. Sulc covers a topic that many other high-ranking execs have echoed.

It’s all dependent on the tech. Battery tech is nowhere near the point where it can be adapted easily into a predominately petrol-powered moniker. Sulc believes that the use of these hydrogen fuel cells will afford trucks and other heavy commercial vehicles the ability to go long distances. However, that same sentiment is not shared when talking about the tech’s future in bakkies. “for trucks, of course. If it’s a solution for the pick-ups, [it] will be depending on the situation of the cell technologies”

As fate may have it, Toyota has kickstarted development and research into a hydrogen-powered Hilux. For curiosity’s sake, would you rather have a hydrogen-powered Hilux or a hydrogen-powered Amarok?

