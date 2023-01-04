Get a new M1 MacBook Air for $850 in this crazy Costco deal – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

While availability of laptops may be dwindling at the Apple Store, Coscto is slashing prices on one of the models it has in stock: You can get a MacBook Air with 256GB of storage in any color for $850 right now (Silver, Space Gray, Gold) a savings of $149 and matching the best price we’ve ever seen. (Note: You don’t need to be a Costco member to get this price.)

This model comes with the low-end M1 processor that has one fewer GPU core than the other MacBooks, but most people won’t notice the difference. Otherwise, it’s identical to the other higher end models, with a 13.3-inch retina screen, Magic Keyboard, and tremendous battery life, along with a fantastic fanless design.

In our 4.5-star review, we praised the “stunning” speed and “shocking” graphics performance even with a 7-core GPU. And at $850, the price is pretty shocking too.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He’s still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

