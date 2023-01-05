Microsoft Rewards: How To Claim 2000 Bonus Points On Xbox In … – Pure Xbox

Guest
Login or Sign Up
Guest
Login or Sign Up
Your Monthly Bonus Round instructions
It’s that time again! We’re big fans of the Microsoft Rewards program here at Pure Xbox, which allows you to complete tasks in order to earn redeemable points which can be spent on gift cards, donations and much more.
January 2023’s “Monthly Bonus Round” challenge has just begun, and by satisfying a few easy requirements by January 15th, you can top up your account by another 2000 points (around £2 / $2).
You’ll find this punch card on the Microsoft Rewards app for console, and here’s what you’ll need to do:
Along with this, if you log into the Microsoft Rewards dashboard on a browser, some regions will find a New Year punch card for 150 points, and there’s also a new punch card on console called “Xbox Game Pass Hidden Gems” in which you can get 500 points for completing one achievement in one of a few specific titles.
If you’re new to the Microsoft Rewards program, this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of obtaining points – you can also earn hundreds per-day by completing Bing searches on PC and mobile, earning Achievements in Xbox games, finding Weekly Treasures, pre-ordering specific games and much more.
Note: Not available in all regions. Full regional details have not been provided by Microsoft.
Related Articles
How to get Microsoft Rewards points fast
How are you getting on with Microsoft Rewards? Let us know down in the comments.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
About Fraser Gilbert
Fraser has an unhealthy obsession for all things related to Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead series, and has an intimate knowledge of sports games on Xbox. He also supports Walsall FC – that team in the West Midlands you’ve never heard of.
Comments (0)
Wow, no comments yet… why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment…
Feature: 50 Xbox Series X|S Games To Look Forward To In 2023
Look to the future now…
Xbox Games With Gold For January 2023 Announced
The latest batch of titles
Xbox Game Pass: All Games Coming Soon In January 2023
The full list of confirmed games so far
Nine Games Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass Today (December 31)
The final departures of the year
Another Five Games Will Leave Xbox Game Pass Soon (January 15)
Your initial set of departures for 2023
3
News Asus Unveils New Xbox Controller With ‘Built-In OLED Display’
2
News Sony Joins Xbox’s Accessibility Mission With ‘Project Leonardo’
8
News Vampire Survivors Will Be ‘Updated Regularly’ For Free On Xbox Game Pass During 2023
4
News World War Z: Aftermath To Receive Free Xbox Series X|S Upgrade Featuring ‘Horde Mode XL’
Popular Right Now
How To Complete All Xbox Game Pass Quests In 2023
2 days ago
All Xbox Games With Mouse & Keyboard Support
5 days ago
Xbox Zombie MMO ‘The Day Before’ Gets Official Gameplay R…
18 hours ago
Asus Unveils New Xbox Controller With ‘Built-In OLED Disp…
2 hours ago
Xbox Game Pass: All Games Coming Soon In January 2023
5 days ago
Feature: 50 Xbox Series X|S Games To Look Forward To In 2023
5 days ago
Deals: Lots Of Games Reduced By 85-95% In Xbox’s ‘Last Ch…
18 hours ago
Another Five Games Will Leave Xbox Game Pass Soon (Januar…
3 days ago
Microsoft Rewards: How To Claim 2000 Bonus Points On Xbox…
3 days ago
Xbox Games With Gold For January 2023 Announced
7 days ago
‘Stranded Deep’ Becomes 2023’s First Xbox Game Pass Addit…
2 days ago
Nine Games Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass Today (December 31)
5 days ago
Show More
Join 79,795 people following Pure Xbox:
© 2023 Hookshot Media, partner of ReedPop. Hosted by 44 Bytes.
Home Latest News Microsoft Rewards: How To Claim 2000 Bonus Points On Xbox In …...