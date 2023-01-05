Crypto Price Today: Crucial Tokens Are Back In Red; BNB, PancakeSwap, Shiba Inu Drops – CoinGape

Home » News » Crypto Price Today: Crucial Tokens Are Back In Red; BNB, PancakeSwap, Shiba Inu Drops

Crypto Price Today: After having a day of complete boost, the price of important tokens has plunged one more time. The global crypto scenario, especially the FTX case and FOMC meeting has likely impacted the market.

As of writing, BNB sinks 3.59% in the last 24 hours. PancakSwap is down by 2.96%. Shiba Inu slashes by 3.06%.

Bitcoin plummets by 0.28%. Ethereum shrinks by 2.01%. Polkadot falls downwards by 2.04%.

Solana sees a rise of 2.73% in the last 24 hours.

The global crypto market cap stands at 861.09 billion USD, a decrease of 1.04% in the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume has also decreased by 12.93% and currently stands at 45.79 billion USD.

With a dip of 3.59% in the last 24 hours, the market cap for BNB stands at 42.502 billion USD. Trading volume sees a downfall of 43.85%. Each BNB token is selling for 264.78 USD. Source: coinmarketcap

With a drop of almost 3% in the last 24 hours, the market cap of PancakeSwap has gone to 583.837 million USD. CAKE token is costing 3.69 USD. Trading volume has also gone down by 23.77% over the last day. Source: coinmarketcap

Crypto price of the famous meme crypto, Shiba Inu has dropped by 3.06% and each SHIB token is at 0.000008896 USD. The market cap is at 4.608 billion USD. Trading volume sees a dip too, of 28.29%. Source: coinmarketcap

Solana is one of the only big coins that is trading in green today. It jumps by 2.73%, to reach a market cap of 5.558 billion USD. Trading volume soars by 50.16%. Each SOL token is selling at 14.26 USD. Source: coinmarketcap

To control inflation, the FED hikes interest rates again and has warmed up more hikes in the future. This in turn has made the market bearish. The market might remain bearish for a while, till FED finally decides to cut down the hikes. Thus, the crypto price have gone down drastically.

