The Great North Season 3 Ep. 11 Review: Moon Sees He's Not Alone – Bleeding Cool News

FOX’s The Great North went into a unique and important direction with Moon’s (Aparna Nancherla) character development. Moon and the Junior Janitors get involved with a teacher scandal. The rest of the family gets involved with a bunch of crabs in the “Arranger-ous Minds Adventure.” Some minor spoilers may be ahead, so consider this your fair warning before reading any further…

The Great North brought up the topic of OCD (Obsessive-compulsive Disorder) in a truly respectful and meaningful way. Moon ends up discovering that he has a lot more going on in his mind through his crush on Quinn (Ruby Nicazio). As he and the Junior Janitors reach for some teacher gossip, along comes some potential secrets from Mr. Golovkin (Paul F. Tompkins). The potential disappearance of his girlfriend and fellow teacher, Ms. Anderson (Paget Brewster), ends up not being what the kids thought it would be. But in the process of it all, Moon’s interactions with Quinn and Mr. Golovkin showed him some personal insight he never thought about.

Moon can be seen organizing trash he found when looking for a missing retainer as one of the Junio Janitors. The Great North didn’t go in the direction that many other shows, animated or not, could have gone with a topic like OCD. There’s a depth and light flow of comedy to a difficult mental illness for many people. This depiction was done in such an incredible way, and seeing an understanding between Moon and Mr. Golovkin was profoundly moving in a surprising way. The use of the song to explore the difficulties and absurdity of OCD was fantastic. Meanwhile, the other half of the episode that dealt with Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan) and Wolf (Will Forte) aiming to win the opportunity at a honeymoon with their “whims-idermy” calendar competition was a great addition to the main story featuring Moon.

It always seems to be a great collection of small details and larger stories filled with a unique sense of emotional depth to them that fill episodes like this one from The Great North. Mr. Golovkin having a mug that read, “Don’t talk to me before I’ve had my coffee or I will kill you,” is a perfect example of fun details playing into the story as it moves along. Honestly, there were plenty of relatable moments with the kids developing weird and sometimes outlandish gossip about teachers or the school itself. Overall, this episode gave the animation landscape a beautiful start to the new year and a voice to OCD to break through the noise previous shows produced through their misrepresentation.

