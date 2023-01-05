Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going – The Daily Hodl

Home Latest News Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the...

A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase.
According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
The transaction was made using multiple addresses to the unknown wallet where the 6,000 BTC remains at time of writing, according to data from crypto exchange platform Blockchain.com.
Bitcoin had rallied past $17,000 earlier this week after chopping around in the low-$16,000 range. At time of writing, the king crypto is changing hands at $16,921, up nearly 2% during the last 24 hours.
Other notable Bitcoin transactions on Whale Alert’s radar include transfers to and from prominent crypto exchange platforms:
Featured Image: Shutterstock/Victoriya1994
