Timex Launches a Special Watch for BAYC Holders – NFT Plazas

While holding an NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club is already a status symbol, new ways are popping up for holders to enjoy exclusive perks. One of these comes from Timex, the famous watchmaker.

As has been announced, Timex is releasing a new line of limited edition watches and accompanying them with NFTs. These are available only to people who already hold assets from the Bored Ape Yacht Club or Mutant Ape Yacht Club.

Timex has revealed that only 500 of these watches will be created, and they will be based on the design of the owner’s NFT. This was designed with the contribution of several Bored Ape holders and the web3 firm Daz3D.

This project is one of the many instances of the Bored Ape’s intellectual property rules facilitating a commercial venture. And as the Timex team has said, this is a chance to bridge the physical and the digital.

“Timex is entering Web3 by keeping creativity and community at the forefront. In partnership with the BAYC community, we are redefining and pushing the boundaries of physical, virtual and now physical products.” – Shari Fabiani -Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Creative Services at Timex Group.

Learn more >> The Ultimate NFT Guide

Want more? Connect with NFT Plazas

Join the Weekly Newsletter

Join our Discord

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

*All investment/financial opinions expressed by NFT Plazas are from the personal research and experience of our site moderators and are intended as educational material only. Individuals are required to fully research any product prior to making any kind of investment.

Tokoni Uti has written extensively on blockchain and cryptocurrency for years. Her work has appeared on sites like BTCmanager and Blockchain Reporter. She has a degree in Corporate Communications.

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById(“ak_js_1”).setAttribute(“value”,(new Date()).getTime());

No#1 NFT News Website Dedicated to Supporting the Expansion & Mainstream Adoption of NFTs, Decentralization and the Metaverse. News, Events, Advertising and Much More. Established in 2018.

NFT Plazas © 2023. All rights reserved. Cookies Policy / Privacy Policy / Terms of Use

LIVE Prices for all cryptocurrencies related to Decentraland, Somnium Space and Cryptovoxels.

Stay up to date with our weekly roundup of independent news

Join in live community chat & all updates as they happen

source