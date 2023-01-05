What's Trending On Disney+ | Bluey Retains The Top Spot – What's On Disney Plus

It’s New Year’s Day, and time for us to take a look at what’s trending on Disney+ this week. The most significant new release of the week was “Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl”, which debuted in the trending charts in both the US and the UK. It also gave a huge boost to “Encanto” as well.

New episodes of “National Treasure: Edge Of History” and “Willow” kept the shows at the top end of the trending chart.

With Christmas now behind us, the majority of the Christmas films have left the trending chart, except for the “Home Alone” films, and it’s likely they will be gone by next week.

With new episodes of “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” being released weekly exclusively on Disney+ in the UK , these shows continue to hold most of the top spots on the UK trending chart.

Here are the Disney+ Trending charts for the week ending Sunday, 1st January 2023:



