Sony Honda Mobility Inc. said its electric vehicle will launch under the brand Afeela, the latest debut in a field already crowded by earlier entrants such as Tesla Inc.
Cars bearing the new marque will capitalize on the expertise of Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co., Sony Honda Mobility Chief Executive Officer Yasuhide Mizuno said, unveiling the venture’s first prototype during Sony’s CES press conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The new company is also collaborating with Qualcomm Inc. and Epic Games Inc. to enable 5G connectivity and entertainment.
Sony and Honda Unveil Afeela EV in Latest Challenge to Tesla – Bloomberg
